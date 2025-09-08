What To Know Before Hiring A Professional Lawn Care Company

There are several questions to ask a lawn care company before you hire them that will help you determine if they are the right company for your needs. The first question is what services they offer. If all you need is mowing, make sure your professional knows that. But if you want other tasks completed such as edging, fertilizing, raking, and more, see if they offer those services — or if they will tailor them to your specific yard's needs instead of simply offering generic care.

Next, look at reviews and testimonials and check any references. Ask for at least three references for people you can call directly. Written references are not always as trustworthy, unfortunately, as anyone can write things down. Talking to someone on the phone is a lot harder to fake, especially if you talk to three different references.

Finally, the company you hire should be licensed and insured. This is for your protection as much as it is theirs. Using a lawn company that is not insured is dangerous for you if they get hurt on your property or if they damage something during the lawn care process. That is what their insurance and licensing is for. Once you decide, get everything in writing that you and the company agree on: Services they will provide, how often they will come, and the cost you will pay for each visit. Make sure that you can cancel at any time so you are not locked into a long-term contract.