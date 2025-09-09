How To Dog-Proof Your Fence To Keep Your Furry Friend Safe In Your Backyard

Few things are better than enjoying the peace and sunshine of your backyard with your dog. However, the joy of soaking up the sun or playing fetch with your furry friend can be quickly dampened if you're worried about them escaping through your fence. Fortunately, there are steps you can take to increase your fence's security, reducing the likelihood of escape.

One of the first steps you can take is figuring out why your dog is making a break for it. If it's an infrequent occurrence, then they may have seen a prey animal or another dog that they want to greet. If seeing your furry friend flying over the fence is a common occurrence, though, there may be another situation at play. You should also identify how your dog is escaping the fence, whether that's by digging under it (don't worry — they'll leave ample proof behind), climbing, or jumping. This can help you decide which area to target.

Before diving in and learning more about dog-proofing your fence, it's important to remember that no method offers 100% guaranteed results. Even when using a combination of deterrents, your dog may still find a way to make a break for it. Supervised yard time can help you keep tabs on your pet without sacrificing their love for the fresh air, and undergoing dog training for the outdoors, such as perfecting their recall, can be helpful in the event that they do escape.