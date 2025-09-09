How To Dog-Proof Your Fence To Keep Your Furry Friend Safe In Your Backyard
Few things are better than enjoying the peace and sunshine of your backyard with your dog. However, the joy of soaking up the sun or playing fetch with your furry friend can be quickly dampened if you're worried about them escaping through your fence. Fortunately, there are steps you can take to increase your fence's security, reducing the likelihood of escape.
One of the first steps you can take is figuring out why your dog is making a break for it. If it's an infrequent occurrence, then they may have seen a prey animal or another dog that they want to greet. If seeing your furry friend flying over the fence is a common occurrence, though, there may be another situation at play. You should also identify how your dog is escaping the fence, whether that's by digging under it (don't worry — they'll leave ample proof behind), climbing, or jumping. This can help you decide which area to target.
Before diving in and learning more about dog-proofing your fence, it's important to remember that no method offers 100% guaranteed results. Even when using a combination of deterrents, your dog may still find a way to make a break for it. Supervised yard time can help you keep tabs on your pet without sacrificing their love for the fresh air, and undergoing dog training for the outdoors, such as perfecting their recall, can be helpful in the event that they do escape.
How to dog-proof your fence
There are two main ways in which you can create a more dog-proof fence: make climbing over more difficult and prevent them from digging under. Addressing digging often has fewer steps than targeting climbing, as there aren't as many factors to consider. Instead of worrying about moving trash cans or other items that your dog may use to scurry over the fence, you can reduce digging by adding a footer. An L-footer made of wire can be helpful for the part-time dig enthusiast, but if it becomes a consistent issue, you may want to tackle the problem with a more permanent solution, such as adding a concrete perimeter beneath your fence.
Stopping a dog from escaping over your fence may be a bit more difficult. One of the first methods you can try, other than clearing potential climbing aids, is to extend your fence with a header. You can top off your fence with an L-footer that extends inward at an angle or even invest in coyote rollers that will keep your dog from finding footing along the fence. If that doesn't work, you can also get creative with your landscaping, adding bushes to the perimeter of your fence. Just make sure to avoid plants that aren't safe for dogs. With denser options, your dog will no longer be able to access the fence directly with ease; instead, they'll need to jump over the shrubbery first. This comes with an added bonus for bird-watchers as well, as living fences are a great way to attract birds to your yard.