The Stinky, But Stunning Perennial That'll Chase Away Destructive Pests
When it comes to protecting their gardens from pests, gardeners will go to almost any length to make sure that their hard-won harvests are safe from the likes of squirrels, chipmunks, rabbits, deer, moles, and other destructive pests. Trust us, their cuteness wears off after they've gotten into your flower beds or vegetable patches one too many times. While there are certainly chemical or physical means of stopping pests from getting into your garden, we're in favor of using plants to naturally repel pests, like the crown imperial (Fritillaria imperialis).
The crown imperial is one of a number of different plants that have properties that will help keep pests out of your garden. Crown imperial is identified by its 2- to 3-foot-tall green stems, excellent foliage, and bulb-like yellow, red, and orange blooms that return every spring. They are absolutely stunning to look at ... but they don't smell very good.
One of the main reasons gardeners would avoid planting crown imperial is because of how it smells. There is a distinctive musk to crown imperial that some describe as garlicky, while others say it smells like a skunk or fox. While it may be too powerful for some to handle, there is a good reason to plant some if you've been having a lot of issues with pests.
How to use crown imperial to deter pests
In order to properly deter pests from your garden, you need to fill or border it with smells that they absolutely despise. Garlic has long been known as a plant and scent that a lot of pests absolutely cannot stand, such as rabbits and deer. Owing to the fact that crown imperial reeks of garlic, it stands to reason that having some strategically planted in your garden is going to help in your efforts to get rid of pests.
Crown imperial requires well drained soil and full sun in order to grow properly. It will thrive in USDA hardiness zones 5 through 9, with the potential of being hardy enough for the colder temperatures of zone 4. A perennial that grows from a bulb, crown imperial should be planted 9 to 12 inches apart in the fall in order for a good spring bloom. Utilizing them as a border plant is going to be your best bet because the border is the first line of defense against pests, so having the smelly plants out there is going to help keep them well clear. As a perennial, you only need to plant it once for it to come back year after year.
Having crown imperial along your borders is also a great way to keep the scent of the crown imperial further away from you while you're gardening. There is no question that the crown imperial fragrance is strong, so they are much better to admire from a distance than up close.