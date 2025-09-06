The Stinky, But Stunning Perennial That'll Chase Away Destructive Pests

When it comes to protecting their gardens from pests, gardeners will go to almost any length to make sure that their hard-won harvests are safe from the likes of squirrels, chipmunks, rabbits, deer, moles, and other destructive pests. Trust us, their cuteness wears off after they've gotten into your flower beds or vegetable patches one too many times. While there are certainly chemical or physical means of stopping pests from getting into your garden, we're in favor of using plants to naturally repel pests, like the crown imperial (Fritillaria imperialis).

The crown imperial is one of a number of different plants that have properties that will help keep pests out of your garden. Crown imperial is identified by its 2- to 3-foot-tall green stems, excellent foliage, and bulb-like yellow, red, and orange blooms that return every spring. They are absolutely stunning to look at ... but they don't smell very good.

One of the main reasons gardeners would avoid planting crown imperial is because of how it smells. There is a distinctive musk to crown imperial that some describe as garlicky, while others say it smells like a skunk or fox. While it may be too powerful for some to handle, there is a good reason to plant some if you've been having a lot of issues with pests.