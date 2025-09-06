What To Consider Before Using Aluminum Fencing
When you want to add a fence to your yard, there are quite a few potential materials to choose from — including wood, vinyl, composite, iron, chain link, and aluminum. How do you decide between all these options? Whether you are looking at wood or composite fencing, or you just want to find out how much it will cost to install a wooden privacy fence, expense is almost always a consideration.
Many homeowners like the look of aluminum fencing, but there are several pros and cons to look at before you decide if this fencing type is for you. Are you looking for home security in your backyard with a fence or is privacy your main goal? Do you want your fencing to be more decorative, or are functionality and price the major considerations in your choice? Your answers to these questions will help you decide if aluminum fencing is the right choice for you.
Aluminum is a low-maintenance material, but it doesn't offer much privacy or strength. However, it is a popular material among those looking for a stylish fence. Since many aluminum options can look a lot like wrought iron, it can provide the appearance of a more expensive fence without the high price tag that comes along with true wrought-iron fencing. The best way to decide if an aluminum fence for you is to take a look at the pros and cons.
Pros for installing an aluminum fence
At the top of the pros list is its low maintenance. Aluminum fencing is perfect for homeowners that want a fence that looks nice without having to do a lot of upkeep. Unlike wrought iron and chain link, aluminum fencing doesn't rust and is easy to clean. Just hose it off once every couple of weeks, and you're all set. If cost is one of your concerns, aluminum could work, as this type of fencing is less expensive than iron and steel. Since it requires almost no upkeep, it works out to be more economical than wood, since wooden fencing can require a lot of maintenance and repairs.
If functionality is your highest priority, however, you don't need to sacrifice style to get it. One of the biggest positives of aluminum fencing is its variety and appearance. Most aluminum fencing lines are available in a wide variety of colors and styles, so whether you have a stone cottage, a brick colonial, or an elegant Victorian, there is likely a style of aluminum fencing that can match your home perfectly. Also, this type of fence has easy installation options, meaning most DIYers could install it themselves and potentially save a lot of money. It's eco-friendly, too — often made from recycled aluminum that can be recycled again if you ever decide to replace your fencing down the road.
Cons of aluminum fencing you want to consider
One of the biggest cons to using aluminum fencing is that it doesn't offer much in the way of privacy. The styles available are mostly open design like wrought iron, and while it works well to keep animals and kids inside the yard where it's safe, it doesn't provide any privacy from neighbors or passersby. For this reason, some homeowners choose to install aluminum fences in front yards and something more private for backyards.
Aluminum also does not make the best security fencing. The material has lighter weight than steel. If your goal is to keep large animals and intruders out, then unfortunately, aluminum is not the right choice for this task. The fence is easy to take apart if someone — or a strong animal — is intent on getting inside the yard. You can improve this problem by facing the screws inward toward your yard instead of on the outside, but that isn't a failsafe deterrent.
Strength is another factor to take into consideration. Aluminum is not as strong as iron or steel, and can be bent a lot easier. If you have kids and feel they would be climbing the fence or kicking balls at it on a regular basis, you may want to choose another fencing type.