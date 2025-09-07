The Small But Terrifying Shark That Lives In The Deep Ocean

Cookiecutter sharks are less than two feet long, with males reaching a maximum size of 16 inches and females growing up to 22 inches. They have an impressive array of teeth — their top jaw is covered with about three dozen small, razor-sharp teeth, while the bottom jaw holds just over two dozen teeth, which are much larger but equally sharp. The teeth are all connected to each other, and the entire row moves as a single unit. Likewise, when the teeth are lost, the entire unit is discarded at once. Still, you are unlikely to find cookiecutter shark teeth while beachcombing. That's because cookiecutters swallow the lost teeth in order to recycle the calcium necessary to produce replacements.

As far as physical appearance, cookiecutters don't really resemble a great white or other well-known shark species. For starters, they lack the prominent dorsal fin that is so often depicted slicing through the surface of the water. Instead, both of the small dorsal fins are far back on the body, near the tail fin. They do, however, have a pair of prominent lips, which are designed to help them with their unique biting style. Their small bodies are somewhat torpedo-shaped, resulting in their other name — the cigar shark. They are dark brown in color with a light-colored, bioluminescent belly.

Since cookiecutters spend the majority of their lives in such deep water, they are rarely seen by humans. But they do occasionally wash up on beaches that are near deep-water habitats. They are usually easy to identify due to their distinctive traits.