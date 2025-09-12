Here's The Best Hack For Pulling Poison Ivy From Your Garden Without Touching It
Poison ivy is the bane of any landowner's existence. If you spend a lot of time hanging around outside, you might see some poison ivy trailing up the sides of the trees in your yard. It's important to know how to identify poison ivy — look for clusters of three glossy leaves. It can seem to appear out of nowhere since it grows fast, and the seeds are spread all over the place by birds and other critters who dine on the berries that are produced by poison ivy.
Every year, it seems to come back, even when you spray it with weed killer, and even dead poison ivy can cause rashes. All of this means that when eradicating poison ivy, your best bet is to physically remove it. Poison ivy is thought of as one of those weeds you shouldn't pull from your garden, but really, you just need to avoid directly touching it — this can be made easy with a garbage bag.
You'll be using a garbage bag as a barrier between you and the plant. Even with this precaution, that doesn't mean you shouldn't take extra steps to protect yourself. As well as garbage bags, you will need gloves, pants, and a long-sleeved shirt to safely remove this common and dangerous plant.
Using the garbage back hack to pull poison ivy
Once you're fully clothed in long sleeves, jeans, and gloves, you'll grab your trash bag and turn it inside-out. Put one of the drawstrings over your head, like you're putting on a cape but holding it in front of you. Then, put your dominant arm into the bag as though it's a big ill-fitted glove. You'll use this gloved hand, covered in a garbage bag, to pull the poison ivy from trees, starting at the roots. You can then put the ivy into another open trash bag if you have a lot to deal with. If you have one grouping to pull out, pull your hand out, pull the bag back into its proper positioning with the ivy now inside, remove the handle from your neck, and tie it up. Always throw the poison ivy in the trash — don't burn it, as the smoke can cause lung irritation.
While you probably didn't come into contact with the oils from the poison ivy plant since you were protected by plastic, it's always better to be safe than sorry. When you're done, remove your gloves and clothes, then put them directly into the washing machine. And anytime you come in contact with poison ivy, a shower is always suggested, as the oil that causes the rash can spread in the water. Be ready to treat poison ivy, just in case.