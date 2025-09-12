Here's The Best Hack For Pulling Poison Ivy From Your Garden Without Touching It

Poison ivy is the bane of any landowner's existence. If you spend a lot of time hanging around outside, you might see some poison ivy trailing up the sides of the trees in your yard. It's important to know how to identify poison ivy — look for clusters of three glossy leaves. It can seem to appear out of nowhere since it grows fast, and the seeds are spread all over the place by birds and other critters who dine on the berries that are produced by poison ivy.

Every year, it seems to come back, even when you spray it with weed killer, and even dead poison ivy can cause rashes. All of this means that when eradicating poison ivy, your best bet is to physically remove it. Poison ivy is thought of as one of those weeds you shouldn't pull from your garden, but really, you just need to avoid directly touching it — this can be made easy with a garbage bag.

You'll be using a garbage bag as a barrier between you and the plant. Even with this precaution, that doesn't mean you shouldn't take extra steps to protect yourself. As well as garbage bags, you will need gloves, pants, and a long-sleeved shirt to safely remove this common and dangerous plant.