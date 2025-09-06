A Beautiful Bloom That'll Keep Hummingbirds Coming Back To Your Yard
Hummingbirds are fun to watch, making them a welcome addition to any garden. There are many ways to increase the hummingbird numbers in your yard, such as making sure you hang hummingbird feeders in the right place to keep them coming back. Of course, you'll also want to keep a good source of water available so they can keep them cool and hydrated – especially when it's warmer outside. They need to eat, too, so adding plants that will attract hummingbirds to your garden is important.
One flower that you can add to your hummingbird-attracting lineup is the alstroemeria or Peruvian lily. This beautiful flower is a beloved bouquet flower due to the fact that it can last around two weeks after cutting. This gorgeous flower boasts large 2-inch blooms in a variety of brilliant colors — all with speckles or stripes on the three middle petals that really grab visual attention.
This South American native is not classified as an invasive plant, but it can be an aggressive spreader. With proper maintenance, including completely digging up the tubers where you don't want them, you can keep them contained. Another easier way to keep control of alstroemeria is to plant them in containers where you can control how and where they spread. The best time to plant this pretty flower is in mid-to-late spring. Flowers bloom in summer and autumn and can include orange, pink, yellow, red, and purple — all with the telltale petal marks.
Help your alstromeria thrive with these care tips
Alstroemerias grow best where they can get full sun. Although this pollinator-friendly flower can tolerate partial shade, you will notice fewer blooms and the tendency for stem to droop over. The best location is one with full morning sun and afternoon shade when the temperatures are the hottest. Avoid planting your flowers in windy areas due to the damage the stems can incur since some varieties are very tall. They don't like cold weather and should be moved to an area free from frost and cold temperatures during the winter.
Soil needs include well-drained, moist soil that has a pH of somewhere between 5.5 and 6.3. Alstroemerias love fertile soil so be sure to mix in lots of organic compost. Keep the soil moist but not waterlogged as this can cause root rot. Regular watering is fine as long as you are not overdoing it. If your alstroemerias are planted in containers, you will need to water them more often since container plants dry out quicker than those in the ground.
When you plant your alstroemerias, fertilize it with a product that has high nitrogen like Miracle Gro 12-4-8 Liquid All-Purpose Fertilizer. Mix it into the first couple of inches of your soil and be sure to follow the instructions on the bottle. After the plant is established, pull the stems out of the plant at the base to encourage more blooms. However, for the first summer after you have planted your alstroemerias, you should cut the stems to allow the root system more time to establish before pulling on them.