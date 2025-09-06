A Beautiful Bloom That'll Keep Hummingbirds Coming Back To Your Yard

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Hummingbirds are fun to watch, making them a welcome addition to any garden. There are many ways to increase the hummingbird numbers in your yard, such as making sure you hang hummingbird feeders in the right place to keep them coming back. Of course, you'll also want to keep a good source of water available so they can keep them cool and hydrated – especially when it's warmer outside. They need to eat, too, so adding plants that will attract hummingbirds to your garden is important.

One flower that you can add to your hummingbird-attracting lineup is the alstroemeria or Peruvian lily. This beautiful flower is a beloved bouquet flower due to the fact that it can last around two weeks after cutting. This gorgeous flower boasts large 2-inch blooms in a variety of brilliant colors — all with speckles or stripes on the three middle petals that really grab visual attention.

This South American native is not classified as an invasive plant, but it can be an aggressive spreader. With proper maintenance, including completely digging up the tubers where you don't want them, you can keep them contained. Another easier way to keep control of alstroemeria is to plant them in containers where you can control how and where they spread. The best time to plant this pretty flower is in mid-to-late spring. Flowers bloom in summer and autumn and can include orange, pink, yellow, red, and purple — all with the telltale petal marks.