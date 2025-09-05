Martha Stewart's Must-Have Gardening Tool When Dealing With Tomatoes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Martha Stewart knows a thing or two about gardening; in an interview with NPR, she says she may have started gardening at younger than 3 years old, helping her dad. She notes that the garden has always been her refuge, and she published a gardening book called "Martha Stewart's Gardening Handbook: The Essential Guide to Designing, Planting, and Growing" in early 2025. Her first gardening book came out in 1991, and on her blog, she often discusses tomato-growing topics.

She says that she experiments with different methods for supporting the tomatoes from time to time, and prefers bamboo stakes as an alternative to tomato cages since the stakes are much taller and bamboo is a renewable resource. Martha Stewart's must-try tip for growing tomatoes is a tall tipi-shaped support structure made from bamboo.

Whether using vertical stakes or several angled stakes tied together to support tomatoes, they need to be secured in the ground. In a throwback YouTube video, she uses a crowbar to dig the holes for the stakes and to tamp down the soil around them once they're in the ground.