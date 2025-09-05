Don't Throw Away Extra Landscaping Fabric — Use It To Shade Your Garden

Gardeners usually seek out sunlight to help their plants thrive, but this isn't always the case. If your plants are exposed to too much sunlight, they can dry up, and eventually perish. Clear signs that your plants are getting too much sun include withered leaves or crispy, sunburned spots. But before you move your garden to the shady part of your yard, consider reusing old landscaping fabric to place a cost-effective awning over those plants. This will protect your plants from the harsh sun without restricting airflow.

To build this garden shade, you'll make a lightweight PVC frame to support your landscaping fabric. You don't need to be a DIY expert or use any fancy equipment, as this project only requires two basic tools: a hammer and a PVC-cutting saw.

Your primary material is PVC pipe, but the number of pipes and their length depends on the amount of space you're planning to cover. It's a good idea to keep the lengths of each piece of pipe no longer than three feet so that your frame won't sag. For this specific guide, we're aiming for a frame that's roughly three feet tall, three feet wide, and six feet long. This requires 13 three-foot PVC pipes and six cross tee PVC connectors. You'll also need six pieces of rebar (about three feet per piece) and some string. If this seems somewhat daunting, you can also just save a lot of time (but probably not money) by buying a canopy to shade your garden.