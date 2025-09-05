These Dazzling Magenta Geraniums Are A Great Addition To Your Fuss-Free Garden
The bloody cranesbill geranium (Geranium sanguineum), also known as Max Frei, is a beautiful flowering perennial that can be a highlight to your garden with very little maintenance. The bloody cranesbill is a hardy geranium that grows magenta flowers from short mounds, which will bloom from the end of spring and through the entire summer. It has sweet-smelling flowers that will make your garden smell like heaven. The plant grows between 12 and 18 inches tall, which means the bloody cranesbill geranium works great as a border plant that can spread by itself for thick coverage.
The bloody cranesbill geranium also is resistant to the animals you want to keep out of your garden and attracts the animals you want to keep in. Due to the scent of the plant, the bloody cranesbill geranium is much less appealing to deer and rabbits. While it keeps deer and rabbits away, the plant attracts bees and butterflies, which are important pollinators to keep your garden healthy.
While the bloody cranesbill geranium may be the perfect addition for many gardens, the chief exception is if you have dogs or cats frequenting your garden. Geraniums are one of several plants that dog owners should keep out of their garden, as they're poisonous to your furry companion. Signs that your pet may be intoxicated by geraniums include vomiting, depression, and dermatitis.
Planting and caring for your bloody cranesbill geranium
Due to their easy nature, the bloody cranesbill geranium will bloom in most locations. If you want to pick the optimal spot for your geraniums, you should plant them in full sun or partial shade with a neutral to slightly acidic soil. If you're planting them from the seed, they do grow quite slowly, and it may be best to plant them in spring or fall.
The bloody cranesbill geranium is considered low maintenance because it faces fewer abnormal issues, but it does still require some care. Due to its easy nature, you should water your geranium only when the soil is dry. However, if you planted them in full sun, you might need to water them slightly more. If your soil is poor and lacking nutrients, you might need to fertilize your plant slightly with neutral fertilizer every few weeks, but in most cases, your bloody cranesbill geranium should be fine without it. If your geranium flowers and leaves are getting older, you may consider pruning the plant to encourage new growth. If you want to keep your bloody cranesbill geranium alive through chilly spells, you should know how to protect your geraniums during the winter months.
To spread your bloody cranesbill geranium, the plant does propagate easily. It will root in soil or water, and you just need to cut a small portion of a healthy branch just below a leaf node and remove all but the top two leaves. Once you plant the cutting, roots should appear after only a few weeks.