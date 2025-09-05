These Dazzling Magenta Geraniums Are A Great Addition To Your Fuss-Free Garden

The bloody cranesbill geranium (Geranium sanguineum), also known as Max Frei, is a beautiful flowering perennial that can be a highlight to your garden with very little maintenance. The bloody cranesbill is a hardy geranium that grows magenta flowers from short mounds, which will bloom from the end of spring and through the entire summer. It has sweet-smelling flowers that will make your garden smell like heaven. The plant grows between 12 and 18 inches tall, which means the bloody cranesbill geranium works great as a border plant that can spread by itself for thick coverage.

The bloody cranesbill geranium also is resistant to the animals you want to keep out of your garden and attracts the animals you want to keep in. Due to the scent of the plant, the bloody cranesbill geranium is much less appealing to deer and rabbits. While it keeps deer and rabbits away, the plant attracts bees and butterflies, which are important pollinators to keep your garden healthy.

While the bloody cranesbill geranium may be the perfect addition for many gardens, the chief exception is if you have dogs or cats frequenting your garden. Geraniums are one of several plants that dog owners should keep out of their garden, as they're poisonous to your furry companion. Signs that your pet may be intoxicated by geraniums include vomiting, depression, and dermatitis.