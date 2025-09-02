Tomato Leaves Curling? Here's What You Can Do To Save Your Plant

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tomatoes are the most common and popular plants grown in backyard gardens in the U.S., in large part due to the fact they are fuss-free plants that are great for gardening beginners. However, despite the fact they are a relatively simple plant to tend to, there are some issues which can crop up with tomatoes. One of the more prevalent is a condition known as tomato leaf curl. While the symptoms of this issue are pretty much self-explanatory, the reasons it occurs are quite varied, including sun, heat, wind, water, nutrition, insects, herbicide, and disease. Given that each underlying cause requires different corrective actions, it is essential to identify the problem in order to solve your leaf curl problem.

The curling of leaves is essentially a defensive mechanism on the part of the tomato plant. This occurs when the plant is attempting to protect or preserve itself from any number of threats. The vast majority of the reasons behind tomato leaf curl have very simple resolutions. Perhaps the most complex is when the situation is caused by disease and viruses such as yellow leaf curl virus, tomato mosaic virus, and curly top virus. These diseases are spread by various insects and, for the most part, are either uncurable or very difficult to cure. Maintaining sanitary gardening practices and actively limiting insects are good preventative measures. However, once the plant is infected it is typically best to remove it in order to prevent the spread.

While disease may be the end of the plant, there are several other causes from which plants can recover. One is herbicidal drift, which happens when overspray from herbicide contacts the sensitive tomato plant leaves or soil around the plant. To solve this problem, remediate the soil and rinse the plant thoroughly.