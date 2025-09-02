What To Know About The Little Seeds That Stick To Your Clothes While Hiking

Now that you know why plants produce burrs, it's worth knowing which plants produce these spikey pods — if only to avoid them as you plan out your next hiking route. Several different species can produce burrs, although there are some variations in appearance. For example, the American lopseed (Phryma leptostachya) grows little hooks at the ends, while the rest of the pod appears smooth, like a mini-cucumber. The white avens (Geum canadense), however, has a round pod, with hooks and fine hairs that flair out in a starburst pattern to ensure a secure latch to any passing animals. The American lopseed and white avens are only two examples. Other sticker-seeds include the downy agrimony, sweet cicely, different species of cockleburs, enchanter's nightshade, and the pointed leaved tick trefoil.

Even with knowing what plants to look out for, you may still find yourself picking up seed hitchhikers on your next wilderness adventure. Thankfully, removing them can be an easy process once you know what to do. Make sure to wear protective gloves to avoid injuries, then use tweezers or tape to remove the occasional burr. If you've picked up a large number, you can wash and dry your clothes first to loosen the burr's hold. For burrs caught in pet or human hair, try detangler spray, baby oil, and pet shampoo.

If you plan on camping during your hike, you may want to keep burrs in mind when packing the hiking essentials you should keep on hand for an emergency. It's also important to know how to properly dispose of burrs, such as by burning the seed pods themselves after removal, to avoid the seeds germinating in your yard — although there are easy ways to get rid of grass burrs in your lawn.