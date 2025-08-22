How To Easily Get Rid Of Grass Burrs In Your Lawn

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Grass burrs, sticker burrs, sand burrs, burr grass ... all of these monikers describe a lanky weed with a plume of spiky seeds protruding from the top. Besides being unsightly, these pokey plants can cause a bit of pain for those unfortunate enough to have one embed in their hands or feet. These prolific weeds have a reputation for causing frustration as well as pain, as they can quickly take over your yard. Many feel the fight against grass burrs is a never-ending battle once they've become established. However, you can easily get rid of grass burrs in your lawn with good lawn maintenance, and well-timed applications of herbicides.

Grass burrs spread by clinging to objects such as clothes and animal fur, then being deposited in a new location. Wind and water can also help broadcast the seeds. Given that as many as 1,000 seeds come from each plant, it is easy to see how these thorny grasses can quickly overtake a lawn. This is also why attempting to hand pull or spot treat grass burrs is a losing battle unless you catch it very early and have only a few weeds to remove.

The best way to prevent an invasion of grass burrs is to maintain a healthy lawn, which includes proper watering, fertilizing, and mowing techniques to control weeds, including grass burrs. Even then, grass burrs can find their way into your lawn — to easily get rid of them, use a combination of pre- and post-emergent herbicides.