Maintain A Comfortable Temperature Inside Your RV With A Must-Try Hack

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With around 25 million RV camping trips recorded in the U.S. each year, according to Camper Champ, it's clear that RV camping is wildly popular. Even though there are some overlooked dangers of RV living to consider, many people are choosing to live in their RVs full-time, making it more important than ever for those RVs to maintain a comfortable temperature inside all year long. A must-try hack that eliminates this problem is to get a vent cushion for your RV. Also called a vent insulator or pillow, a vent cushion is an insulated pad that fits into the vent in the RV roof to help maintain a steady temperature inside the RV.

One common place for RVs to lose heat in the winter and cool air in the summer is through the vent in the roof. You may not even be aware of how much heat and cool air you are losing through that unobtrusive vent in the ceiling. Vent cushions work by trapping the heat inside the RV in the winter, while preventing outdoor heat from getting in during the summer. Another benefit of these convenient vent cushions is that they help block light and excess noise. Some even feature a reflective surface to combat the hot sun. It makes a huge difference in the interior comfort of the RV, whether you are enjoying some of the top national parks for RV camping during the summertime or finally giving winter camping a try.