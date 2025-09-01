Lure More Butterflies To Your Garden With The Help Of An Overripe Fruit

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Butterflies are a beautiful addition to any garden and do a lot more than just add color and beauty. They are great pollinators, collecting the yellowy pollen on their wings and legs and then transferring it to other flowers and plants they visit. Since most plants need pollination to reproduce, their presence is a benefit for your garden. The main source of these flying insects' nutrition is nectar from certain flowers and plants that you'll want in your garden to attract those colorful butterflies in the first place. But if you want to lure more butterflies to your outdoor space, another thing you can do is offer them overripe pineapple.

Pineapple provides butterflies with sugar for energy and important hydration and makes a great treat for your delicate winged friends. The riper the pineapple is the sweeter it will be and the more likely it is to attract butterflies. Many pollinators enjoy overripe fruit, so if there is any in your kitchen right on the edge of starting to go bad, consider putting it out in the garden for them to enjoy. The butterflies don't eat the fruit but they do drink the juices, which is why you want to use overripe pineapples. They're juicy and soft, making it easy for the butterflies to drink the sweet liquid within.