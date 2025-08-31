Why You Should Grow Lilies And Roses Together In Your Garden

With their lush, gorgeous flowers and captivating fragrance, roses (Rosa) are perhaps the most beloved blooms in the garden. Cultivated for at least 5,000 years, they have graced everything from royal courtyards to cottage plots, and are admired for their romantic beauty and ability to flower repeatedly throughout the growing season. Meanwhile, lilies (Lilium), with their elegant, star-shaped blossoms and dramatic stature, are nearly as popular. These striking flowers have been grown for more than 4,000 years and are celebrated for their vibrant colors, graceful form, and, in many cases, heady perfume. If you've ever found yourself torn between the two, you're not alone. Luckily, you don't have to choose between these long-lasting perennials that will never leave your garden.

Lilies and roses are excellent companion plants, complementing each other in the garden. Because your roses and lilies may bloom at different times, planting both can allow your garden to be full of color from spring through fall. Whether your roses are bushy or climbing, they can contrast beautifully with your tall and slender lilies. Together, lilies' and roses' range of colors — soft pastels, vibrant reds, sunny yellows, and pure whites — means you can design anything from a bed of monochrome tones to a dazzling mix of shades. Not only will they please the eye and nose, but these plants can attract colorful butterflies, hummingbirds, bees, and other pollinators to your garden.