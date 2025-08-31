Why You Should Grow Lilies And Roses Together In Your Garden
With their lush, gorgeous flowers and captivating fragrance, roses (Rosa) are perhaps the most beloved blooms in the garden. Cultivated for at least 5,000 years, they have graced everything from royal courtyards to cottage plots, and are admired for their romantic beauty and ability to flower repeatedly throughout the growing season. Meanwhile, lilies (Lilium), with their elegant, star-shaped blossoms and dramatic stature, are nearly as popular. These striking flowers have been grown for more than 4,000 years and are celebrated for their vibrant colors, graceful form, and, in many cases, heady perfume. If you've ever found yourself torn between the two, you're not alone. Luckily, you don't have to choose between these long-lasting perennials that will never leave your garden.
Lilies and roses are excellent companion plants, complementing each other in the garden. Because your roses and lilies may bloom at different times, planting both can allow your garden to be full of color from spring through fall. Whether your roses are bushy or climbing, they can contrast beautifully with your tall and slender lilies. Together, lilies' and roses' range of colors — soft pastels, vibrant reds, sunny yellows, and pure whites — means you can design anything from a bed of monochrome tones to a dazzling mix of shades. Not only will they please the eye and nose, but these plants can attract colorful butterflies, hummingbirds, bees, and other pollinators to your garden.
How to successfully grow lilies and roses together
Besides the visual appeal of pairing roses and lilies, the two are a natural match, as they flourish under similar conditions. Both thrive in full sun with rich, well-draining soil and grow in gardening zones four through nine. Lilies like to have "cold feet," meaning their roots should be shaded to prevent drying out, which taller roses can provide.
Plant your roses and lilies either in the spring or fall. Give them a strong start by enriching the soil with organic matter, such as compost. Keep the soil consistently moist, but not waterlogged, throughout the growing season to encourage continuous blooms. Both roses and lilies only need occasional watering; simply add water to them when the soil feels dry, rather than on a fixed daily schedule.
With such a wide variety of lilies and roses, you'll have plenty of options for creating beautiful pairings. For example, you can pair a striking climbing rose like the ruby-red Cherry Frost with an ornamental lily, such as the Pink Flight Asiatic Lily, and the lily will fill in the area beneath your flowering roses with pretty green foliage and luscious mid-toned blooms. When selecting your varietals, just confirm they share similar soil and sunlight needs, and consider how their colors will work together in your garden. These plants are easier to care for than you might think, and by combining show-stopping roses and lilies, you can create a garden that flowers all season.