DIY A Gravity Bird Feeder With Mason Jars And Old Teacup Saucers
If you're like most bird lovers, you probably enjoy finding simple methods for attracting more songbirds to your yard and garden. This easy DIY bird feeder is a great way to do just that, and since it uses common household items, you can create a charming bird feeder without spending a lot of money. In fact, you probably already have what you need right in your kitchen.
All you need is a mason jar, a lid and band, a teacup saucer, some twine, and birdseed. This is a gravity-type feeder, where birdseed falls out through the lid of the mason jar and onto the teacup saucer plate. It's a fun project and a great way to upcycle charming teacup saucers that you have hanging around or find at thrift stores.
Start by drilling a hole in the middle of the lid large enough for the seed to spill through. Since most bird seed contains sunflower seeds, you'll need a hole that's large enough for these to pass through. Next, cut four pieces of twine, each about 3 feet long. String these evenly through the mason jar band, pulling up the ends so they meet. Make sure they're evenly spaced, then place the lid back in the band to hold the twine in place. Fill the mason jar with birdseed, and screw the lid and band onto the jar while keeping the twine hanging outside. With the jar upright, place the teacup saucer upside down on top of the jar.
Finishing your mason jar bird feeder
Take one end of each of the four pieces of twine and pull them up over the saucer. Tie opposing strands together with square knots, leaving a 2-inch gap above the saucer. The gap creates space between the plate and the jar for the seed to spill out on the plate once you turn it right side up. Next, flip the bird feeder over and wrap the remaining pieces of twine around the jar like you would tie ribbon around a gift box. Now you can use the bow loops to hang your new bird feeder on a branch or hook. Be sure to put your bird feeder in the right place to keep your flying guests safe.
There are many ways to use jars for bird feeders. For another variation that makes this one easier to refill, try this design using Hillman Galvanized Hobby Wire in place of the twine. Instead of running the wire through the lid band, wrap it around the neck of the jar. That way, you won't have to fight the knots in the twine when you go to refill it.
One of the biggest challenges you may face with this bird feeder is making the right size hole for the lid. But as demonstrated by YouTuber Rich D, you can cut the top off a container of table salt and use that in place of the metal lid. This is also a good option if you don't have a drill handy.