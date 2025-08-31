DIY A Gravity Bird Feeder With Mason Jars And Old Teacup Saucers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're like most bird lovers, you probably enjoy finding simple methods for attracting more songbirds to your yard and garden. This easy DIY bird feeder is a great way to do just that, and since it uses common household items, you can create a charming bird feeder without spending a lot of money. In fact, you probably already have what you need right in your kitchen.

All you need is a mason jar, a lid and band, a teacup saucer, some twine, and birdseed. This is a gravity-type feeder, where birdseed falls out through the lid of the mason jar and onto the teacup saucer plate. It's a fun project and a great way to upcycle charming teacup saucers that you have hanging around or find at thrift stores.

Start by drilling a hole in the middle of the lid large enough for the seed to spill through. Since most bird seed contains sunflower seeds, you'll need a hole that's large enough for these to pass through. Next, cut four pieces of twine, each about 3 feet long. String these evenly through the mason jar band, pulling up the ends so they meet. Make sure they're evenly spaced, then place the lid back in the band to hold the twine in place. Fill the mason jar with birdseed, and screw the lid and band onto the jar while keeping the twine hanging outside. With the jar upright, place the teacup saucer upside down on top of the jar.