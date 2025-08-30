DIY Faux Bricks That'll Help Customize Your Basic Concrete Patio
Your concrete patio may have seen better days, a problem that's all too common with plain concrete surfaces. While concrete patios can last 30 to 50 years, they start to look tired and outdated much sooner than that. Like many homeowners, you're probably looking for simple ways to create a low-maintenance oasis in your backyard. A quick and easy upgrade with DIY faux bricks could be the perfect solution.
Faux brick tiles are easy to work with, even for beginner DIYers. Lightweight and affordable, these tiles can be cut to size with a utility knife and glued in place. Some are made using a poly-acrylic binder and mineral powder, so they are weather and impact-resistant, giving them an advantage over real brick. They're also much easier to maintain than the real thing, and because they're individual tiles (or can be cut into individual tiles), you can get creative with layout patterns to suit your style. Best of all, they come in a variety of colors so you can match your patio tastefully to your home's exterior.
When you need a quick transformation for your outdoor space faux bricks are one easy option for a stylish patio makeover. Depending on the size of your patio and your DIY skill level, this project can be tackled over the weekend with just a few simple tools and brick veneers like Torural vintage brown/red faux brick tiles. Once you're finished, you can make the most of your patio with a new furniture set that customizes your backyard, creating a cozy and inviting space for relaxing and entertaining.
An easy patio upgrade with faux brick tiles
Start by taking measurements of your patio to determine the number of boxes of tiles you'll need. 100 "bricks" cover about 14.2 square feet of patio. Once you know the square footage of your outdoor space, divide it by 14.2, then add 15% to make sure you have enough. You need a waste / breakage buffer, because there's nothing worse than running out of a product and not being able to get more if they're out of stock.
Before you install faux brick tiles on your concrete patio, you must prepare the surface. A high-quality concrete primer ensures good adhesion. Before priming, clean your concrete patio with dish soap and allow it to dry completely. Once that's done, you can lay the tiles out in any pattern you like, using spacers to keep them neat. Permanently install the faux brick tiles by applying Loctite polyurethane construction adhesive and pressing them firmly into place. Once the adhesive cures, usually in 24 hours, you can apply an epoxy grout, then seal the entire project for added weather protection.
If you like the look of real brick but you're looking for an alternative, there are several options to consider, including different brands of faux brick tiles. Other alternatives, such as real brick veneers, faux brick panels, or even stenciling with paint, can add charm and character to your backyard. In general they tend to be less durable and involve more steps in installation than the faux brick tiles.