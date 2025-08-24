A Pretty Pink Native Plant That'll Turn Your Yard Into A Hummingbird Haven

Turn your yard into a place hummingbirds love to visit. This can come with a lot of benefits, since hummingbirds can cross-pollinate flowers and help control insects. They also provide beauty and entertainment as you watch their fun interactions with each other along with their feeding and watering habits. There are several ways to create a lovely hummingbird haven, like adding a hummingbird swing in the perfect place in your yard.

However, one way to beautify your lawn and attract more feathered friends is to add easy-to-grow flowers that will bring more of them to your garden. One such flower is the gorgeous bearded penstemon (Penstemon barbatus). Also called the beardlip penstemon, this attractive perennial features lots of red, orange, or pink flowers that attract pollinators like bees and hummingbirds. It thrives in U.S. Hardiness Zones 3 through 10. It's native to Mexico and the southern U.S.

This perennial is a wonderful addition to your garden that you won't have to replant each year. Bearded penstemon blooms in the late spring through summer. It is drought-tolerant and is a lovely choice for rock gardens. The flower can also be an ideal border plant and does well in containers if you want to bring their bright pink color indoors to enjoy. Some great companion plants for bearded penstemon include lavender and black-eyed Susan, both of which have similar growing needs as bearded penstemon when it comes to sun and soil.