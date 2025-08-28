A DIY Flower Tray That'll Beautify Your Outdoor Umbrella Table
An umbrella table is especially handy because of its center hole to secure a patio umbrella, which can provide refreshing shade on hot and sunny days. But decorating around its opening can be tricky. Here's a simple, creative hack: a Bundt pan. It's a common kitchen item you may already have, and if not, you can easily find one at a garage sale or thrift store.
This ring-shaped bakeware makes for an especially beautiful planter, thanks to its fluted or grooved decorative sides. Be sure to get one with a center opening that is big enough to accommodate the diameter of your umbrella pole. This project is a fun way to repurpose a household staple that might otherwise collect dust. It may also help you make room in your kitchen for other essentials. Repurposing items for your garden can be incredibly satisfying — not only does doing so allow you to flex your creative muscles and enhance your outdoor space, but it'll keep a useable item out of a landfill.
You can use your Bundt pan as-is, or decorate it to suit your own personal style. Best of all, you can refresh its contents with each season. Fill it with heat-loving succulents in the summer, swap them for cold-tolerant pansies in the fall, then switch them out once warmer weather returns. This bakeware transformation will keep your patio table looking fresh all year long.
How to convert a bundt pan Into an umbrella planter
To prep your Bundt pan for this craft, you may want to give it a quick wash in soapy water first to remove any grease, dust, or residue, to ensure a clean surface for decorating and planting. You could then spray-paint it to add a pop of color in a shade that complements your patio decor. Be sure to select a weatherproof, outdoor-safe choice like Rust-Oleum's Painter's Touch spray paint, which is safe for indoor and outdoor use. You can also bring the pan to life with a DIY mosaic project.
When you're ready to plant, fill your pan with potting mix, which is lightweight, drains well, and will give your plants the nutrients they'll need to thrive. To give your planter extra oomph, choose your plants using the classic spiller, filler, thriller technique. That means including a spiller (a trailing plant that drapes over the edge), as well as a filler (a lush, mid-height option that adds fullness), and a thriller (a bold, eye-catching variety that stands tall and adds vertical interest). For example, for a summer arrangement, you could use ivy as your spiller, petunia or calibrachoa flowers as your filler, and a geranium or ornamental grass as your thriller. Not only will the bright colors of the flowers attract pollinators to your garden, but your artful display can serve as a breathtaking centerpiece that you can enjoy all season long.
Keep in mind that these pans were originally designed to bake cakes in the oven, so they can get quite hot. Use caution when handling the planter to avoid burns. Additionally, bundt pans don't have drainage holes, so if you're concerned about root rot, add a layer of rocks beneath the potting mix to improve drainage.