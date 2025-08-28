A DIY Flower Tray That'll Beautify Your Outdoor Umbrella Table

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

An umbrella table is especially handy because of its center hole to secure a patio umbrella, which can provide refreshing shade on hot and sunny days. But decorating around its opening can be tricky. Here's a simple, creative hack: a Bundt pan. It's a common kitchen item you may already have, and if not, you can easily find one at a garage sale or thrift store.

This ring-shaped bakeware makes for an especially beautiful planter, thanks to its fluted or grooved decorative sides. Be sure to get one with a center opening that is big enough to accommodate the diameter of your umbrella pole. This project is a fun way to repurpose a household staple that might otherwise collect dust. It may also help you make room in your kitchen for other essentials. Repurposing items for your garden can be incredibly satisfying — not only does doing so allow you to flex your creative muscles and enhance your outdoor space, but it'll keep a useable item out of a landfill.

You can use your Bundt pan as-is, or decorate it to suit your own personal style. Best of all, you can refresh its contents with each season. Fill it with heat-loving succulents in the summer, swap them for cold-tolerant pansies in the fall, then switch them out once warmer weather returns. This bakeware transformation will keep your patio table looking fresh all year long.