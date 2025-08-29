The Must-Plant Flower If You Want Hummingbirds In Your Shady Garden

Hummingbirds are an interesting bird species to welcome into your garden if you want to be entertained. Their eating habits, watering habits, and interaction with other birds provides plenty of enjoyment for any bird lover. To increase the hummingbird numbers in your garden, there are many things you can do that work well to lure these little pollinators. Start by planting a variety of stunning plants that attract hummingbirds.

If you have a garden with some shade, a great plant choice is the bright orange native Columbia lily (Lilium columbianum) which grows in U.S. Hardiness Zones 5 through 9. Also known as the Oregon lily or tiger lily, this beautiful plant has large orange blooms with dark maroon speckles and long, protruding stamens that draw butterflies, birds, and other pollinators like a magnet. The hummingbirds will love the tubular shape of the flowers and its reddish-orange color, too.

Columbia lilies are perennial flowers that bloom in summer and fall and can reach impressive heights of 2 to 4 feet. The should be spaced 12 to 18 inches apart. Please note that this lily is toxic to felines, so it is best to keep your cats out of the garden as much as possible and don't keep lilies indoors with cats.