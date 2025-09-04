Reuse Your Old Headboard For A Stylish And Unique DIY Garden Trellis

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Metal headboards have been around for centuries and became particularly popular in the Victorian era in the late 1880s. The bed frame attachments were ornate pieces of iron or metal made to look likes vines or floral designs. These headboards were more like pieces of art than just furniture. They exuded opulence and delicate elegance, perfect for a time that was all about lavishness and beauty. And they're still used today in some cases. If you're lucky enough to have an old metal bed headboard that isn't being used, or you are redecorating your bedroom and don't have a use for your existing metal headboard, repurpose it and turn it into a stunning trellis for the garden.

While there are many household staples you repurpose for fun and easy garden decor, a beautiful trellis is one of the most striking. This easy DIY doesn't take a lot of tools or supplies. In fact, all you really need is the metal headboard, your favorite vining plants or tall flowers, and zip ties to keep the climbing plants in check, which makes it the perfect garden project for a newbie. Painting your metal headboard is fine if you desire, but most headboards look fantastic in the garden as is — peeling, weathered, and all — which add to its charm.