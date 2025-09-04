Reuse Your Old Headboard For A Stylish And Unique DIY Garden Trellis
Metal headboards have been around for centuries and became particularly popular in the Victorian era in the late 1880s. The bed frame attachments were ornate pieces of iron or metal made to look likes vines or floral designs. These headboards were more like pieces of art than just furniture. They exuded opulence and delicate elegance, perfect for a time that was all about lavishness and beauty. And they're still used today in some cases. If you're lucky enough to have an old metal bed headboard that isn't being used, or you are redecorating your bedroom and don't have a use for your existing metal headboard, repurpose it and turn it into a stunning trellis for the garden.
While there are many household staples you repurpose for fun and easy garden decor, a beautiful trellis is one of the most striking. This easy DIY doesn't take a lot of tools or supplies. In fact, all you really need is the metal headboard, your favorite vining plants or tall flowers, and zip ties to keep the climbing plants in check, which makes it the perfect garden project for a newbie. Painting your metal headboard is fine if you desire, but most headboards look fantastic in the garden as is — peeling, weathered, and all — which add to its charm.
Setting up your metal headboard trellis and picking the perfect plants
Your metal headboard can have any type of design or style, and will still make a wonderful visual statement in your garden. More intricate designs have a lot of places for the flowers to attach and grow — but even a simple metal headboard design can look fabulous with the right flowers growing on it. If your metal headboard has already been painted and looks too new for your taste, you can sand it and paint it with a special spray paint that provides a great effect such as this GSRLOD Shabby Old Rust Spray Paint that will give it an amazing aged, antique look that will be perfect for the garden.
Once the headboard is painted, it's ready to set up. Choose a spot for the trellis headboard and press the legs into the ground. Depending on where you put it, you may need to add additional support posts with something like rebar to prevent it from falling over. You can attach the legs of the headboard to the rebar with wire. Now that your trellis is set up, you can add any plants to it that you want to grow on the trellis. Some great choices include sweet pea, a climbing plant that adds nitrogen to your garden soil, and others like climbing Carolina aster and 'Florida' Dutch honeysuckle. Best of all, these are noninvasive and will not take over all the other plants in your yard.