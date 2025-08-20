If You See This Rare Colorful Snake In The Wild, You Need To Alert The Authorities

It's always a good idea to be on the lookout for snakes while hiking, camping, or exploring the waterways, as they could be lurking under the cover of logs and plants. However, there's one secretive snake that probably won't show up at your camp, although it's still worth looking for. The rainbow snake (Farancia erytrogramma) is known to be intentionally elusive and quite rare in Florida, and state officials are seeking help to find it.

This legless reptile is nocturnal, which could make it a bit more difficult to find. The good news is that it isn't dangerous to people or pets, though it may emit a nasty odor if it feels threatened. The rainbow snake isn't lurking in the common places that most snakes hide in a yard; it's primarily aquatic and enjoys American eels as its favorite food. This snake may be found in clear springs and rivers in parts of Florida, as well as bodies of water like creeks and cypress swamps. Water is one of the things that attracts snakes to your yard, but it's unlikely you'll find one of these guys on your property unless you live in the rainbow snake's preferred habitat.

The rare rainbow snake is actually quite beautiful, appearing iridescent black or blue. It has three red stripes that travel the length of its back, with a little yellow along the chin and throat. The rainbow snake will often have yellow or reddish markings on its underside, and this serpent is typically around 2 to 4 feet long. This snake is found from southern Maryland down through coastal states to Florida, as well as Georgia, Louisiana, and Alabama. Sadly, it's considered rare in Florida because its numbers have been in steady decline due to declining eel populations and habitat loss, and in Maryland, it's considered endangered.