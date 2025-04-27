One Of The Most Dangerous Snakes To Look Out For When Visiting Florida
There are a lot of snakes in Florida, and some of them can be pretty dangerous. In addition to the six venomous species in the state, there are also invasive boa constrictors, anacondas, and pythons that can wrap up an unsuspecting person. There is one specific species you need to look out for wherever you go, though. The eastern diamondback rattlesnake (Crotalus adamanteus) might not be the largest snake in all of Florida, but when it comes to venomous species, they are much bigger than others found throughout the state. In fact, not only is it the most dangerous snake in Florida, it is among the most dangerous in all of North America — though it's not even in the top 10 snakes ranked by danger level globally.
Eastern diamondbacks are easy to identify, as they are tan with dark brown to black diamonds running down their backs. These shapes are surrounded by a lighter, cream-colored set of scales. As their name suggests, they are a rattlesnake, which means when they are trying to scare off threats, they'll shake their tails to make a rattling sound. These snakes are also quite large, around 3 to 6 feet, though some have been longer than 7 feet.
There are a few reasons why the eastern diamondback rattlesnake is so dangerous. For one, it has a pretty long reach. If big enough, they can strike from a distance of 4 feet away, meaning they can attack well before you even see them. In addition, they're incredibly fast, with a strike from one of these snakes coming at you as quickly as 175 miles per hour. Their venom can be deadly, and requires immediate medical care and antivenom. You should also have a basic idea of what to do if you get bitten by a venomous snake while adventuring outdoors.
How to stay safe around eastern diamondback rattlesnakes
Eastern diamondback rattlesnakes are found all throughout the state, with the exception of some of the Florida Keys. Thankfully, there is one positive of all this, which is the fact that these snakes aren't aggressive. Though they are scary and can be deadly, they don't make a habit of chasing people down and biting them. Instead, most bites occur when a rattlesnake is accidentally stepped on or it feels cornered.
If you come across an eastern diamondback, the best method is to stay calm and to back away slowly. These snakes rattle when they feel threatened or are attempting to warn people away, so if you listen to their warnings, you can reduce the chance of being attacked by one of these snakes. However, you have to take care to look at your surroundings as well. Rattlesnakes can lose their tails, leaving them with no way to ward off predators. You may end up stepping on one without realizing it if you're only listening out for these snakes.
Though you can find eastern diamondbacks pretty much anywhere in Florida and other eastern states, they are found mostly in dry places. Many people stumble across them while following trails in pine forests. They are also common on golf courses. Don't assume you're safe when you're not walking around. Though they make homes in old burrows other animals have dug out, that's not the only place you'll find them. Eastern diamondbacks are also adept at climbing and swimming, meaning even if you're near a river or in a forest, remember to look all around you, and not just at the ground. If you're camping in Florida, use these tricks to keep your campsite snake-free for peace of mind.