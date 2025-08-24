Ward Off Squirrels With The Help Of A Common Kitchen Spice
Are you struggling with sneaky critters in your yard? If you have dealt one too many times with squirrels wreaking havoc on your balcony, patio, or in your garden, it's time to step up with one easy-to-find ingredient: chili powder. The concept of using chili powder to ward off squirrels is similar to using cayenne pepper to get rid of possums in your yard – the common denominator in both ingredients is capsaicin, a chemical compound that creates the hot, spicy taste. Officially, capsaicin is registered for use as rodenticide and is known to repel squirrels. Many people choose to use it in bird seed or to buy special spicy blends to ward off hungry squirrels, as birds cannot taste the spiciness created by capsaicin, but squirrels definitely can.
You might have concerns relating to the humane use of chili powder to drive squirrels away. The main impact on vertebrate animals like squirrels is irritation to the lungs and skin. If you've ever experienced the burning, eye-watering sensation, or needed to sneeze after eating something spicy, it's likely smaller mammals feel the same thing after exposure to chili powder. Relatively harmless deterrent methods (like chili powder) are always best, because they can eventually train squirrels to stay away in the long-term.
How to use chili powder to ward off squirrels
To keep squirrels from eating all your bird seed, you can want to coat your seeds in a light layer of chili powder. Add a tablespoon or so of chili powder to your seed mix, then shake to combine before adding to your feeder. In addition to feeders, chili powder can help deter them from the rest of your yard, too. To use chili powder as a squirrel repellent, just spread it directly onto surfaces where squirrels can come into contact. Focus on specific areas where squirrels congregate in your yard, like around the bird feeder or your veggie garden. Keep in mind that you will need to continually reapply chili powder, especially after rain. There is also a chance that your neighborhood squirrels could become used to the taste of the chili powder and choose to come to your yard regardless.
While chili powder is a relatively harmless deterrent, there are some cautions to consider. For one, if you have pets, avoid sprinkling it in areas they might walk on to avoid accidental contact. Additionally, the unpleasant effects of chili powder can impact non-mammals as well — capsaicin, and therefore chili powder, is a known insecticide, and can be harmful to beneficial bugs like honeybees.
You should also be careful about sprinkling chili powder over some plants in the garden. While it might be a good way to keep squirrels paws off your tomatoes, some plants are sensitive to the spice, so be sure to test it in a small area before covering your whole garden in chili powder. And if you're still concerned about using chili powder, perhaps the secret to humanely banishing squirrels from your garden is in your kitchen in the form of another common spice — cinnamon!