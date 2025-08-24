Ward Off Squirrels With The Help Of A Common Kitchen Spice

To keep squirrels from eating all your bird seed, you can want to coat your seeds in a light layer of chili powder. Add a tablespoon or so of chili powder to your seed mix, then shake to combine before adding to your feeder. In addition to feeders, chili powder can help deter them from the rest of your yard, too. To use chili powder as a squirrel repellent, just spread it directly onto surfaces where squirrels can come into contact. Focus on specific areas where squirrels congregate in your yard, like around the bird feeder or your veggie garden. Keep in mind that you will need to continually reapply chili powder, especially after rain. There is also a chance that your neighborhood squirrels could become used to the taste of the chili powder and choose to come to your yard regardless.

While chili powder is a relatively harmless deterrent, there are some cautions to consider. For one, if you have pets, avoid sprinkling it in areas they might walk on to avoid accidental contact. Additionally, the unpleasant effects of chili powder can impact non-mammals as well — capsaicin, and therefore chili powder, is a known insecticide, and can be harmful to beneficial bugs like honeybees.

You should also be careful about sprinkling chili powder over some plants in the garden. While it might be a good way to keep squirrels paws off your tomatoes, some plants are sensitive to the spice, so be sure to test it in a small area before covering your whole garden in chili powder. And if you're still concerned about using chili powder, perhaps the secret to humanely banishing squirrels from your garden is in your kitchen in the form of another common spice — cinnamon!