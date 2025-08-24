Protect Tomato Plants From Birds By Repurposing Old Christmas Ornaments

Before rushing to your garden with a variety of festive holiday decorations, there are a few things to keep in mind. For starters, be sure to only use bright red ball ornaments as these mimic the look of a ripe tomato and detract from the inviting allure of your actual fruits. A glittery Santa Claus dangling from the tomato cage might look cute, but it won't exactly trick the crows into thinking they're pecking at a freshly grown piece of produce. Also, be sure to use plastic or vinyl ornaments in place of glass. You wouldn't want any of the birds to cut themselves on the sharp edges if they manage to break the piece or drop any shards into the garden bed below.

Perhaps most importantly, place the ornaments on the tomato cage long before the plants have reached maturity — in other words, when the tomatoes are still green. You'll want to lure the birds in before the tomatoes are even appealing to them so that they go right for the ornaments instead. With any luck, the whole neighborhood will be chirping about the faux fruits by the time that the plants are flowering, meaning birds will have lost interest entirely when the tomatoes are ready to be picked.

Lastly, skip the flimsy hooks provided by most Christmas ornament manufacturers, and go for something a bit sturdier like zip ties or twine. This will ensure that your ornaments remain in place throughout the season, even after taking a few aggressive pecks from avians of all shapes, sizes, and color. If all else fails, you could always deter birds with a few other simple tricks such as scarecrows and reflective tape.