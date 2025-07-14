Add A Simple Bird Feeder To Your Garden By Reusing An Old Shovel
Even an old shovel with a broken handle isn't totally useless. If your collection of garden tools in need of repair seems more like an abundance of garage clutter, it's time to upcycle some of it into something useful once again. With a little effort on your part, a shovel head transforms into a unique farmhouse-chic bird feeder. And if you have more than one past-its-prime shovel, you can make a bird feeding station and offer several varieties of seeds.
A shovel with any style of shovel head will do; the larger the head, the more seed it can hold. It doesn't even matter if the shovel's handle is broken or missing; this project requires only the shovel head with its attached socket or collar. If you have no old shovels, no worries. You may be able to acquire an old shovel head for free from your local BuyNothing group or a neighbor cleaning out their garage and shed. Just ensure to clean it thoroughly and remove any dirt or rust that can hurt the birds feeding off it. You'll also need a post, such as a 4-by-4, wood screws, and a hole saw that matches the diameter of the shovel socket. Alternatively, you could just install the shovel head into any shady tree in your yard.
How to transform a shovel head into a bird feeder
If you're installing this shovel feeder on a tree, simply bend the head to a dish shape and nail it at the right height to a sturdy tree. Putting your bird feeders in the right place and at the right height (at least 4 feet off the ground) keeps the birds safe from predators. But with wooden posts, first decide where on the post you'd like to install the shovel head(s). Hold the shovel head perpendicular to the post so it sticks out from the side like a tray, then mark the angle of the collar with a pencil to know where to make a hole. You can do this by resting the post at an angle on a short wall, but clamping it over a pair of sawhorses may make the job easier. While wearing eye protection, use a hole saw to drill a hole at the correct angle through the center of one face of the post to the other side. Repeat the process if you're making more than one feeding area; those extra shovel heads could also become shelves for plants instead of feeders.
Dig a hole for the post in a safe location, as that's one hack to get birds to flock to your yard. Insert the post in the hole, toss in some gravel, then replace and pack down the dirt. Using a level, ensure the post stays vertical. The process is a lot like installing a fence post without pouring a concrete base. Once the post is sturdy, insert each shovel head into its respective hole. Secure the collars in their holes with wood screws. Add your go-to birdseed blend, then enjoy the view once the birds discover their new feeding area.