Add A Simple Bird Feeder To Your Garden By Reusing An Old Shovel

Even an old shovel with a broken handle isn't totally useless. If your collection of garden tools in need of repair seems more like an abundance of garage clutter, it's time to upcycle some of it into something useful once again. With a little effort on your part, a shovel head transforms into a unique farmhouse-chic bird feeder. And if you have more than one past-its-prime shovel, you can make a bird feeding station and offer several varieties of seeds.

A shovel with any style of shovel head will do; the larger the head, the more seed it can hold. It doesn't even matter if the shovel's handle is broken or missing; this project requires only the shovel head with its attached socket or collar. If you have no old shovels, no worries. You may be able to acquire an old shovel head for free from your local BuyNothing group or a neighbor cleaning out their garage and shed. Just ensure to clean it thoroughly and remove any dirt or rust that can hurt the birds feeding off it. You'll also need a post, such as a 4-by-4, wood screws, and a hole saw that matches the diameter of the shovel socket. Alternatively, you could just install the shovel head into any shady tree in your yard.