Homeowners Are Loving This Tool For Removing Fence Posts From Your Yard

One of the most common fence posts homeowners use for livestock or other animal enclosure needs is the T post. This heavy-duty stake is made of tough steel and is used to build barriers for cattle, horses, and other critters. While you can speed up the fence installation process with a post driver, a must-have tool for the job, if you notice some of the telltale signs that it's time to replace them, pulling T posts out by hand isn't going to happen without a major fight. Fortunately, there is a popular instrument that can remove these stakes so quickly and easily, you will wish you had gotten one sooner — a fence post puller.

These tools, like the Loadsecrtool T Post and Fence Post Puller, range from $60-$73 and make quick work of removing the pickets, lowering the possibility of hurting your back or other body parts like your shoulders, wrists, or even your neck. Many owners of this particular option also praise its ease of use and effectiveness.

These devices use leverage along with a ratchet and fulcrum action that yanks the post out of the ground with very little effort on your part. In fact, a 50-lb push on the long handle provides over 1,000 pounds of gripping force and a whopping 450 pounds of upward force to pull the stakes out of the ground. Having the right equipment on hand when building or moving fencing, like the fan-favorite DeWalt fencing pliers, which you should consider for this task, is definitely working smarter and not harder.