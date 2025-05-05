We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Some see it as a pretty flowering perennial or herb with medicinal value. Others see it as a nuisance weed. Regardless of how you view figwort (Scrophularia nodosa), allowing it to grow may be a mistake that's attracting wasps to your yard. That is because figwort serves as an attractant for several dangerous wasps, including yellowjackets. If you are hoping to avoid these stinging creatures, removing this weed from your yard may be the key to keeping wasps away.

Before completely eradicating figwort from your lawn and garden, you may want to consider the benefits it provides as well. Figwort is a great way to add the ecological diversity in your backyard. In addition to wasps, figwort attracts a number of beneficial insects and pollinators such as hummingbirds and butterflies. In fact, even some of the wasps which are attracted to it have some benefits for your garden, as they prey on other insects which can damage your plants.

With that in mind, rather than remove every single figwort plant, you may choose to have a limited number of figworts growing in an area away from your primary outdoor living space so that wasps attracted to the plant won't be problematic. However, whether you are wiping your yard clean from figwort or just pushing it back into an isolated area of your yard, doing so will take a little bit of work.

