The Container-Friendly Flower That'll Fill Your Garden With Hummingbirds

If hummingbirds could design their own perfect flower, it would probably look a lot like crocosmia. This eye-catching perennial produces tube or trumpet-shaped flowers, two shapes that hummingbirds like because they make nectar easy to access. Many varieties of crocosmia produce flowers that are red, hummingbirds' favorite color, signaling the presence of abundant nectar. Other varieties are orange and yellow, two other hues these birds find appealing. These flowers are especially valuable to hummingbirds because they bloom from mid-summer through fall, offering food when many other blossoms are winding down. Crocosmia is a popular choice for pollinator gardens because it also appeals to butterflies and bees. Since it will grow in pots, it's an especially fine choice for a hummingbird-friendly container garden.

Sometimes called coppertip or falling stars, crocosmia plants sprout from bulb-like structures known as corms. They do best when planted in the spring, when the soil has started to warm up. In USDA hardiness zones 6 through 9, the corms can stay in the ground all winter. In cooler climates, they must be dug up in the fall to avoid exposure to temperatures lower than 28 degrees Fahrenheit.

Growing crocosmia cultivars with red flowers should bring the most hummingbirds to your garden. "Emberglow" and "Jenny Bloom" both produce deep red flowers and grow to a height of three feet. "Limpopo" sports beautiful coral-colored blossoms, while "Lucifer" is prized for its fiery red blooms. "Lucifer" makes a statement in cut flower arrangements and as a tall, elegant specimen in the center of a multi-species container planting.