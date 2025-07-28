What To Know Before Planting Roses During The Summer Months

When it comes to versatility, roses take the cake. Roses make great companions for a variety of other flowers, including beautiful ground-cover pansies, and they're at home in casual cottage gardens as well as super formal settings. Plus, their blossoms come in numerous shades and shapes. Though roses aren't particularly hard to grow, they may fight for their lives when planted in the summer. For starters, the intense heat many gardens experience during this season can make freshly planted roses feel stressed out. So can summer thunderstorms, which often deliver wind, hail, and downpours. These stressors makes ill health more likely.

Some summertime stressors are more serious than others for rose bushes. Temperatures above 90 degrees Fahrenheit are extra dangerous and may make additional mulch necessary. The strong winds of severe thunderstorms can lead to wind rocking, a condition that restricts the growth of new roots. Droughts are another factor to consider. They're common during the hotter months in many parts of the United States, and roses need consistent watering as they adjust to their new home. If rainfall dwindles and they don't get enough visits from a watering can, they may perform poorly.

Potted roses tend to perform well when installed in early summer, whereas bare-root specimens prefer to hit the garden in early spring. Generally speaking, potted roses can be planted during other parts of the summer as well, as long as they're not exposed to extreme heat. That said, they may need some TLC to thrive.