Improve The Soil Quality In Your Garden With The Help Of A Tasty Vegetable

Garlic is a garden superhero as well as a culinary staple. It's one of the best companion plants for roses since garlic's pungent aroma repels destructive garden pests such as Japanese beetles and mice. It's a great addition to vegetable plots for the same reason. Even if pests aren't a problem in your garden, garlic is worth planting because it improves soil quality in multiple ways. it emits a strong scent as it manufactures sulfur. Some of this sulfur goes into the earth, helping to reduce the number of soil-based pathogens in your garden. Garlic is especially good at deterring fungi in the soil. For example, it can ward off mildew growth, making chemical fungicides unnecessary. Plus, garlic enriches garden soil with nutrients that help a range of plants thrive.

When your plants aren't using their energy to fight pests and diseases, they're likely to be healthier. This sets the stage for prettier flowers and more bountiful harvests. Garlic is especially helpful for keeping blight-promoting fungus away from potatoes, improving yields. This quality is more important than ever since fungicide-resistant strains of Phytophthora infestans, the pathogen responsible for late blight in potatoes, are on the rise. Garlic is also useful in strawberry patches when hot, humid weather strikes. These conditions encourage disease-causing fungi to multiply, but garlic helps to control the problem.

Garlic also makes your soil more nutritious for other plants because its leaves, bulbs, and other parts contain lots of vitamins and minerals. Though garlic pulls nutrients from the soil as it grows, it returns them when it dies. Even if you don't plant this tasty vegetable in your garden, consider feeding your compost pile leftover garlic peels from last night's dinner.