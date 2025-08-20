Common Mistakes You Won't Want To Make When Growing Crabapple Trees

Crabapple trees add an ornamental flare to property each spring with their pink-and-white flowers, which exude a sweet fragrance and attract cardinals to your yard. They also yield tart fruit you can usually eat straight off the branch, collect to make cider, or bake into bread. These trees grow well in U.S. Department of Agriculture plant hardiness zones four through eight, meaning they prefer temperate summers and cold winters. While crabapple trees aren't challenging to grow, there are a few ways to mess up the process.

For these trees to thrive, keep them in full sunlight, keep the soil well-watered, and maintain a slightly acidic lawn. You may need to introduce additional sustenance, especially when the trees are young. In good conditions, crabapple trees can grow up to 1 or 2 feet each year, but you can control the growth of your tree through pruning. These trees are also threatened by blight and pests. Dead branches make trees particularly vulnerable to infection. You can also use pruning to reduce this issue. Once you have a good sense of how to care for your crabapple tree, you can maintain it with little time and effort. For proper maintenance, you need a few tools: You need pruning shears most often, fertilizer is great for keeping your tree nourished, and you also want a pair of gardening gloves to protect your hands while you work. You might also need some chicken wire to protect your trees from pests (deer might chew the bark).