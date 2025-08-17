The Gross Reason You Should Avoid Washing Dishes In The Campground Bathroom Sinks
For many people who love camping, cooking tasty campfire meals is an integral part of the experience. By the same token, cleaning up after those meals is critical to keeping your campsite tidy. If you happen to be staying in a campground that has a communal sink, you may think this can simplify the task of washing dishes. However, there is a gross reason you should avoid washing dishes in the campground bathroom sink: it's unsanitary.
In many campgrounds, washing dishes in the bathroom sink is actually against the rules. However, whether or not the facility has a rule or a sign posted, it's just not a good idea. After all, bathroom sinks are meant for washing up after using the restroom, and the germs and microbes that are washed off hands often cling to the basin and remain there. At least until they are transferred to another surface — such as your dishes — making the risk of illness very real (via Mayo Clinic).
In addition to the fact that nasty germs are likely living in the bathroom sink, it is also considered a breach of etiquette in campgrounds. For one, it takes time to wash dishes. During that time, others may actually need to wash their hands or brush their teeth. Additionally, no matter how well you scrape your dishes before washing, food particles will inevitably make their way into the drain. The scent from these food scraps can attract unwanted wildlife and, eventually, lead to clogs. Once the sink is clogged, it will likely be out of order (and off-limits to other campers) until park staff clears the drain.
The safe and sustainable way to wash dishes while camping
It is important when you go camping to wash your dishes in a manner that is safe, sanitary, and environmentally conscious. For starters, you'll always want to follow "Leave No Trace" principles, as well as implement responsible and sustainable camping practices. To do this, make sure you always wash and rinse your camp dishes in a basin. In fact, two basins are better: one for soapy water and one for clean rinse water. Any basin or tub will do, but collapsible models can help you save precious space — like this portable wash, rinse, and dry station from Amazon that combines two tubs and a drying rack in a handy package.
You will also need some biodegradable dish soap and potable water. If no potable water is readily available, simply boil some water before putting it in your basins. You can even use the hot water to wash any tougher residue. Before washing, make sure you scrape all the food scraps into a bag or airtight container. Then, wash and rinse your dishes utilizing the two basins and as little soap as possible. If you only have one basin, place washed dishes on a clean surface before rinsing. When they are all washed, rinse them with potable water over the wash basin.
Once that's done, it's time to dispose of your dirty dishwater properly. The absolute best method is to dump it in the campground's gray water dump station. However, if a dump station is not available, you can dump it in a composting toilet or seal it in a bucket and dispose of it later. As a last resort, you can pour it out in a location that is at least 200 feet from any body of water.