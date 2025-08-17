The Gross Reason You Should Avoid Washing Dishes In The Campground Bathroom Sinks

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For many people who love camping, cooking tasty campfire meals is an integral part of the experience. By the same token, cleaning up after those meals is critical to keeping your campsite tidy. If you happen to be staying in a campground that has a communal sink, you may think this can simplify the task of washing dishes. However, there is a gross reason you should avoid washing dishes in the campground bathroom sink: it's unsanitary.

In many campgrounds, washing dishes in the bathroom sink is actually against the rules. However, whether or not the facility has a rule or a sign posted, it's just not a good idea. After all, bathroom sinks are meant for washing up after using the restroom, and the germs and microbes that are washed off hands often cling to the basin and remain there. At least until they are transferred to another surface — such as your dishes — making the risk of illness very real (via Mayo Clinic).

In addition to the fact that nasty germs are likely living in the bathroom sink, it is also considered a breach of etiquette in campgrounds. For one, it takes time to wash dishes. During that time, others may actually need to wash their hands or brush their teeth. Additionally, no matter how well you scrape your dishes before washing, food particles will inevitably make their way into the drain. The scent from these food scraps can attract unwanted wildlife and, eventually, lead to clogs. Once the sink is clogged, it will likely be out of order (and off-limits to other campers) until park staff clears the drain.