The Dangerous TikTok Lawn Mowing Hack You Should Avoid Trying In Your Yard
Social media is full of tips to improve the appearance of your lawn and garden, but they're not always "good" or "wise" hacks. Sometimes, even popular posts with more than 100,000 likes are better left unwatched. Case in point: This TikTok video "hack" states that one unusual way of using the lawn mower is better for the lawn grass due to how the mower spits out the grass clippings. It claims that propping open the rear flap on a rear-discharge push mower allows the cut grass to "distribute evenly across the entire lawn," so it enhances growth in "bald spots."
While it's true that using grass clippings after mowing can help the lawn when you leave them in place, there's an important reason that the rear flap or deflector shield is on the mower: It's for safety. Without some type of shield, grass bag, or flap in place, the mower shoots the grass clippings and other debris out the discharge port. The machine in the TikTok clip is a rear-discharge model, which means all the debris shoots directly out at the user. Mowers often fling rocks, twigs, and random whatnots that might be on the lawn, and without that deflection shield, there's an injury waiting to happen. Any projectile launched from it could also harm cars, other property, or other people nearby.
That's not even the worst or most dangerous part. The rear flap or shield protects your feet from the machine's blades as you work. It wouldn't be too difficult to accidentally step into the area below the mower deck if the shield is gone or propped up, out of the way. There's no need to go into details, but people generally prefer keeping their toes intact.
Get the benefit of the TikTok hack without the danger
The TikTok video recognizes the use of grass clippings, in that they're full of nutrients that benefit the soil and lawn as they break down. To get their full benefits, cut the lawn with a mulching blade on a rotary mower, leaving the grass height rather high. Cut off about an inch for the optimal clipping size; if they're too long, it can smother the live grass. Also, avoid mowing when it's too wet out, or at very least, use the bag attachment to collect the clippings. Wet clippings clump together and could also harm the living grass. If your mower came with a bag, make sure there's a protective shield in place before mowing. Usually, it's a drop-down piece that falls into place after removing the bag, as in the TikTok video.
Leaving the clippings in place cuts down on the need for fertilizer, since the cut grass serves as a similar function. The TikTok video mentions using the clippings over "bald spots." If the lawn looks nearly bald or scalped in some areas, you're secretly ruining your lawn by cutting it too short. The one-third rule is the secret to a luscious lawn; that is, never remove more than the top third of the grass blades to keep them healthy and strong.
A mulching mower is designed to create grass clippings in just the right leave-behind size. Some standard walk-behind rotary mowers are compatible with mulching blades that cut the grass pieces into smaller pieces than a standard blade does. Check your machine manufacturer's information to determine if your mower can use a mulching blade or a mulching kit.