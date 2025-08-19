The Dangerous TikTok Lawn Mowing Hack You Should Avoid Trying In Your Yard

Social media is full of tips to improve the appearance of your lawn and garden, but they're not always "good" or "wise" hacks. Sometimes, even popular posts with more than 100,000 likes are better left unwatched. Case in point: This TikTok video "hack" states that one unusual way of using the lawn mower is better for the lawn grass due to how the mower spits out the grass clippings. It claims that propping open the rear flap on a rear-discharge push mower allows the cut grass to "distribute evenly across the entire lawn," so it enhances growth in "bald spots."

While it's true that using grass clippings after mowing can help the lawn when you leave them in place, there's an important reason that the rear flap or deflector shield is on the mower: It's for safety. Without some type of shield, grass bag, or flap in place, the mower shoots the grass clippings and other debris out the discharge port. The machine in the TikTok clip is a rear-discharge model, which means all the debris shoots directly out at the user. Mowers often fling rocks, twigs, and random whatnots that might be on the lawn, and without that deflection shield, there's an injury waiting to happen. Any projectile launched from it could also harm cars, other property, or other people nearby.

That's not even the worst or most dangerous part. The rear flap or shield protects your feet from the machine's blades as you work. It wouldn't be too difficult to accidentally step into the area below the mower deck if the shield is gone or propped up, out of the way. There's no need to go into details, but people generally prefer keeping their toes intact.