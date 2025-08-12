Work And Play Hard With This Multi-Use Portable Projector Perfect For Any College Student
Sponsored Content. We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
As college students prepare for the fall semester, now is the perfect time to get the student in your life (or yourself) the ultimate gift. If you know a college student who enjoys movies, music, or watching their favorite videos on something larger than their phone, JMGO's PicoPlay 1080p smart portable projector is the perfect back-to-school present. While it provides hours of fun, it also manages to come in handy when it's time to sit down and focus.
The PicoPlay makes studying and group projects a breeze. It's not always easy to find a study space on campus large enough to hold several people, but with the PicoPlay, practice exams, class slides, and important information can be projected in any room or space. Instead of fighting for a private room in the library or sneaking into a classroom to study, the PicoPlay projector can be set up literally anywhere.
Right now, the JMGO PicoPlay is available on Amazon with an amazing limited-time discount and a free projector screen as a bonus. Use discount code PICOPLAYBTS and help the student in your life both work and play hard.
The PicoPlay isn't just for studying and schoolwork
When was the last time you saw a study aid that was just as useful when the hard work is over and it's time to relax? With the PicoPlay, students can sit back and stream movies or shows in a high-definition 1920x1080 resolution outside on the grass, when camping in the forest, or in their dorm room. It connects with social media apps like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, so they can join in viral challenges around the world or try a new tutorial or recipe from anywhere. The Vertical Play feature makes watching vertical content like TikToks easy. In addition to projecting movies or school projects, the PicoPlay contains Bluetooth 8W Dolby Auto speakers with colorful ambient lights, perfect for a party any time, anywhere. With 360-degree playback, it plays music loud enough for everyone to enjoy while not taking up space (it's only slightly larger than an energy drink can).
The PicoPlay is a handy tool, yet small and lightweight. It weighs around 2 pounds and is less than 7 inches long, making it easy to slip into a backpack, bag, or large pocket before heading out. It won't take up much space in luggage or a cramped dorm room either, making it perfect for college students who travel or commute. It also easily fits into any vehicle, even one crammed full of other necessities. It's the perfect accessory on road trips, backpacking adventures, tailgating, or evenings on the beach. All you have to do is set up the projector and point it at any surface (or the included projector screen). The PicoPlay will do the rest with auto keystone corrections, focus, and screen alignment.
JMGO's PicoPlay can come along on any adventure
Despite being small and portable, the PicoPlay has a lot to offer. The images are clear and crisp with high-definition 1080p projection and 400 ISO lumens of brightness for sharp details even when it's not perfectly dark. For something a little brighter, the PicoPlay+ offers 450 lumens and is available on JMGO's website.
With amazing definition, the PicoPlay projects an image up to nearly 200 inches across so everyone can see. The projector also incorporates Google TV, so your student can watch all of their favorite shows and movies without having to bring an additional device.
While the PicoPlay is certainly worth the normal price, for a limited time, you can get it at a discount. Up until August 25, the PicoPlay is 33% off, and the company is throwing in a free additional gift with the purchase. For $229, you can get the PicoPlay and a free projector screen, valued at $129. Sound like a great option for your favorite college student (or yourself)? Make sure you buy it while the deal lasts on Amazon, and don't forget to add the discount code PICOPLAYBTS.