We Tried TikTok's Viral Tip For Regrowing Lettuce. Will It Help Us Turn Over A New Leaf?

Lettuce is one of my favorite crops to grow in my vegetable garden. Bags of organic salad mix can be pricey at the local supermarket, and freshly harvested greens tend to have more flavor, vitamins, and crunch. My main complaint? The size of my lettuce harvest. One seed typically produces just a few delicious leaves. Therefore, I need to plant many seeds in the spring for early-summer lettuce, then sow more each week for a steady harvest throughout the growing season. TikTok must have overheard my lament, because it served me a video about boosting lettuce yields by user @themodernnonna. The creator claimed that lettuce plants regrow when you cut off all of their leaves and keep their roots in the ground. New leaves should emerge a week or two after a trimming session if the plants receive plenty of water and sunshine. Needless to say, I was intrigued.

When I looked into this method a bit more, I discovered that cutting lettuce plants down to an inch from the ground is recommended to promote regrowth. I also noticed that certain lettuce seed packets — those for 'Black Seeded Simpson' in particular — are labeled "cut and come again." This means that the lettuce is ideal for harvesting the way the video describes or by picking leaves as needed. In theory, any loose-leaf lettuce can be regrown in these ways. Some types of head lettuce — namely romaine and butterhead — can grow back after being cut, too. I wondered if the video's method would make a loose-leaf lettuce without a "cut and come again" label regenerate, so I decided to find out.