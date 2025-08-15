How To Safely Keep Noisy Crickets Out Of Your Yard
Few things are better than stepping out onto your porch at night and hearing a symphony of crickets. With their charming chirps and delightful melody, they provide the perfect backdrop for summer. However, there may come a time where you'd like to turn down the volume on your outdoor orchestra, especially if it gets to a point where crickets are making it difficult for you to sleep. Likewise, too many crickets in your yard can lead to crickets tucked away in your garage or house, chirping endlessly. Thankfully, there are safe and humane ways to discourage crickets from turning your yard into a stage.
Crickets are drawn to food, water, shelter, heat, and light. As a result, certain areas of your yard may have an open invitation for this chorus of critters. Because of this, if you want to reduce the number of noisy crickets in your yard without harming them, one of the best things to do is make your yard less appealing.
Before diving in, it's important to note that crickets are not usually harmful. While there can be instances where they cause problems, such as creating reactions for those allergic to crickets or contaminating food, they're overall a beneficial part of the ecosystem that and crickets can even keep your garden healthy. As a result, the occasional cricket isn't something to worry about in your lawn. If you're having a major problem with crickets, always check your local ordinances or pest authorities for any restrictions and the best solution.
Check your outdoor lighting and watering to control crickets
While more subtle than some of the other cricket attractors in your yard, lights play a large role in inviting crickets into your outdoor space. Crickets have a natural attraction to bright, white lights. Your porch lights, and even interior lighting visible from outside, can lure these chirping critters. As a result, one of the first steps in humanely discouraging crickets from turning your yard into their home is adjusting your outdoor lighting to reduce light pollution. You can swap any white bulbs with yellow-toned sodium vapor lights to reduce their brightness or even opt for motion-activated lighting so your safety lights won't act as constant beacons for crickets.
You can also safely target crickets in your yard without the need for pesticides by removing the other resources they rely on for survival: food, water, and shelter. For food and water, make sure to fix any sources of excess moisture. This includes interior and exterior leaks, as well as any standing or pooling water. You should also reduce their food sources by cleaning up any messes, especially if you love hosting with food on your patio or deck (there's a difference).
Lastly, crickets use logs, rocks, thick vegetation, and similar spots for shelter. By keeping your yard free of clutter, it reduces where crickets can take up residence. Likewise, the same mowing technique that controls pesky weeds helps with crickets, by maintaining a well-groomed yard (crickets munch on grasses and aphids, along with a lot of other things that a regular mowing schedule helps control). With all of this care, the charming, but noisy bugs will be more likely to move on and find a different yard to make music in.