DIY An Aeration Tool With Items You Already Have In Your Garage

There are actually numerous ways to make a DIY aeration tool. When it comes to using materials you likely already have in your garage, there are a few that utilize such simple materials as wooden boards and nails. If you have scrap lumber, along with some nails, wood screws, eye hooks, and an old metal garden rake or nylon straps, you have everything you need to make either a handheld aerator or aerator shoes, or both.

Regardless of which version you intend to make, the initial steps are the same. To start, measure out your board, which is ideally ¾- to 1-inch thick. If you are using an old garden rake as your tool handle, the board can be slightly wider than the rake head. With shoes, the boards should extend a bit beyond. Next, drive several 4- to 6-inch nails completely through the board so they extrude through, with the heads flush against the top of the board. For a handheld model, the next step is to cover the nail heads with a second board of the same size, securing it with wood screws. Then, add three or four eye hooks, aligned with tines on the rake. Slip the rake into the eyelets and you've got a sturdy handle to push down with.

For shoe aerators, once the nails are in place, lay the straps across the top of the board, place a second board on top, and use wood screws to secure everything in place. Ideally, the screws should go through the straps that are sandwiched between the boards. Place the board on the ground, set your foot on top, wrap the straps over your foot, tie or clasp them in place, and get to walking.