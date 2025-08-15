The Small Rare Bird To Look Out For When Exploring Indiana's Forests

Locating a cerulean warbler in Indiana and surrounding states — and even parts of Canada — means being on the lookout at the right time. They typically arrive in Indiana in late April and start heading south as early as late July, offering a two-month window to find them. Since they prefer tree canopies, it's often easier to hear them before you see them. Listen for three or four quick buzzy chirps, followed immediately by a warbly trill. Cornell University's All About Birds site has examples of the songs and calls. Cerulean warblers also make a "chip" sound as a warning call, not all that different from a chipmunk's call.

The elusive birds are sometimes seen at Indiana's Dunes State Park, which has its own birding festival each May. Though it's a state park, it's a good one to put on your list alongside the best national parks for birding. At the Dunes — considered one of the most breathtaking places to camp in the U.S. — or anywhere else within the Midwestern breeding zone in late spring, look up; cerulean warblers build their nests higher than other warblers. Male cerulean warblers have denim to sky blue coloring on their head, back, and wings, and a band around the neck. Wings have black details and two white bars on them. Female ceruleans have beautiful coloration as well, in subdued turquoise, green, and yellow shades.

These warblers are often found flitting around, foraging up high for insects in some of their favorite trees such as sugar maple, cucumber magnolia, and bitternut hickory. Look for movement in gaps in the tree canopy, then pull out the binoculars for a better view. Cerulean warblers often forage near twigs around those gaps in the forest canopy.