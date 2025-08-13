Harbor Freight's Top-Rated Bug Zapper Is Surprisingly Affordable

Nothing puts a damper on camping or spending outdoors quite like mosquitoes. From swarming around your face to leaving you with itchy, painful bites, these pests can turn what is supposed to be your sanctuary into a place you avoid. This can be especially true when you consider the many diseases that the different types of mosquitoes can spread. Fortunately, there are many management solutions that can help you enjoy your backyard or outdoor retreat, including an electric bug zapper.

Harbor Freight offers a 2-in-1 rechargeable bug zapper that also doubles as a camping lantern, knocking out two of your outdoor needs with a single product that you can pick up for $12.99 online. This product provides a 20-hour runtime, with recharging done through its micro-USB port, which is great if you want to create a low-maintenance oasis in your backyard. It can be placed upright on a surface, such as your picnic table, or hung for convenience.

Overall, the Harbor Freight 2-in-1 bug zapper offers a variety of benefits on a budget, and, at the time of writing, it has a 4.4-star rating on Harbor Freight's website across over 420 reviews. To get the full idea of what customers thought about this bug zapper, we wanted to note both the positive and negative experiences individuals had. This included looking beyond the star ratings to see if those who left a positive rating included any negative features in their reviews.