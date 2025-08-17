The Tick-Repelling Hack That May Be Too Good To Be True
Vick's VapoRub is among the most popular old-school home remedies for a variety of maladies. In fact, some people believe Vick's VapoRub can be used for just anything, including as an effective tick-repellent. However, there is no scientific evidence to lend credence to this claim. So, despite its online popularity, this seems to be a tick-repelling hack that may be too good to be true.
The idea behind Vick's being able to effectively ward off ticks is based in the very same ingredients that make it so potent at opening nasal passages — camphor, eucalyptus oil, and menthol. Camphor is thought to interfere with the olfactory senses of ticks. Oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE) is commonly used as a DIY repellent and is even found in some commercial tick sprays as it is a CDC-recommended repellent ingredient derived from natural sources. In fact, OLE is one of the essential oils you can bring on a camping trip. But, OLE is not the same as eucalyptus oil, as OLE also contains para-menthane-diol. Additionally, Vick's only contains a smidge over 1% eucalyptus oil. Repellents generally are made up of a minimum of 10% and upwards of 30% OLE.
Menthol, which makes up 2.63% of Vick's VapoRub, actually comes from peppermint and other types of mint, which are also commonly used as DIY pest repellents. However, although peppermint oil is considered a fairly effective natural repellent for short periods of time, even the effectiveness of full strength peppermint oil drops significantly after only a couple of hours.
Vick's is best used to supplement other repellents
While the active ingredients in Vick's VapoRub have shown some potential for repelling ticks, none have been proven to have lasting power and, therefore at best, need to be reapplied often. Additionally, Vick's only contains a relatively small percentage of each ingredient. Given the fact that ticks spread dangerous diseases such as Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain spotted fever, it is wise not to rely solely on Vick's as a tip to help you avoid ticks while hiking and camping. Rather, it should be seen more as a supplement to your primary repellent.
The Center for Disease Control recommends using repellents which are registered with the Environmental Protection Agency and contain some combination of DEET, picaridin, para-methane-diol, IR3535, and 2-undecanone. For those looking for a more natural repellent spray, the CDC also endorses OLE, the active ingredient in products such as Murphy's Naturals mosquito & tick repellent spray. DIYers can create their own repellent using oil of lemon eucalyptus. You can also spray permethrin on gear and clothing to help keep ticks away.
Even when using an effective repellent, once you get back to your vehicle check your gear and clothing for ticks. You can also give yourself a quick once over with a lint roller to easily remove any unseen ticks after a hike. Once you get home, shower as soon as possible, then give yourself a thorough examination, looking for any ticks that may have snuck through the defenses of your repellent.