The Tick-Repelling Hack That May Be Too Good To Be True

Vick's VapoRub is among the most popular old-school home remedies for a variety of maladies. In fact, some people believe Vick's VapoRub can be used for just anything, including as an effective tick-repellent. However, there is no scientific evidence to lend credence to this claim. So, despite its online popularity, this seems to be a tick-repelling hack that may be too good to be true.

The idea behind Vick's being able to effectively ward off ticks is based in the very same ingredients that make it so potent at opening nasal passages — camphor, eucalyptus oil, and menthol. Camphor is thought to interfere with the olfactory senses of ticks. Oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE) is commonly used as a DIY repellent and is even found in some commercial tick sprays as it is a CDC-recommended repellent ingredient derived from natural sources. In fact, OLE is one of the essential oils you can bring on a camping trip. But, OLE is not the same as eucalyptus oil, as OLE also contains para-menthane-diol. Additionally, Vick's only contains a smidge over 1% eucalyptus oil. Repellents generally are made up of a minimum of 10% and upwards of 30% OLE.

Menthol, which makes up 2.63% of Vick's VapoRub, actually comes from peppermint and other types of mint, which are also commonly used as DIY pest repellents. However, although peppermint oil is considered a fairly effective natural repellent for short periods of time, even the effectiveness of full strength peppermint oil drops significantly after only a couple of hours.