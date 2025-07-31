Easily Remove Ticks After A Hike With The Help Of A Common Household Staple

Using a lint roller, like the Scotch Brite every day clean lint roller, to remove ticks is really no different than using it to remove dog hair. However, timing is key. As soon as you get off the trail, pull out the lint roller and go over your clothing and gear. This will pick up any small, unseen ticks on these items and prevent them from being transferred to your vehicle and getting its hooks into you. You can also use the lint roller to check for small, unseen ticks on your pets.

While this is a good way to get any small ticks that have blended with your clothing or on your pet's hair, it does not work for ticks that have buried in your pet's fur or embedded in your skin. So, using a lint roller is the first step. Once that is done, do a visual inspection on your pet and yourself, then toss your clothes in the dryer using high heat for at least 10 minutes to kill any ticks that may have been missed.

It is important to know how to properly remove ticks should your visual inspection turn up any embedded ones. In the event a tick has latched on to the skin, it is important to remove it without breaking off the head and allowing it to remain attached to the skin, which often leads to infection. To remove the entire tick, it is best to use a device such as the HomeSafe tick removal tool, although you can also use pointy tweezers (not flat eyebrow tweezers) if you grasp the tick firmly by the head before removing.