The Bathroom Staple That'll Make Repotting Plants Even Easier

After a trip to the dentist, you might come back with extra toothbrushes. While these can be handy in emergencies, you probably have a few stocked up. If you're unsure what to do with them, know that they can be real lifesavers when it comes to repotting plants. Transferring usually involves getting a bigger pot, adding in more dirt, uprooting your old plant, massaging the root ball to loosen it all up, and putting it in its new home. Repotting is a regular part of caring for container plants, and can help your outdoor mums thrive.

However, sometimes repotting requires a little more work — like when those plants have root rot. This disease comes from harmful fungi growing in soil due to too much moisture, which is why overwatering is a major mistake you need to avoid. To keep fungi from transferring during the repotting process, you have to clean off the old soil and separate any tangled roots. While you can rinse your plant's roots off, sometimes it doesn't get all the dirt off. In these cases, a toothbrush can be useful. (This is also handy to remove most of the soil for semi-hydroponic plants, where a majority of the dirt needs to be removed.)

To use the toothbrush, use gentle strokes to wipe away soil and brush the roots down with the bristles. This will allow you to get into tight spaces and make more finessed movements than you could with your fingers or a towel. The bristles work to clean tight spaces without causing a lot of damage, and the back end can untangle roots.