How To DIY An Affordable Cleanup Station For Your Garden

Gardening is a satisfying way to spend time outdoors, whether you're planting vibrant blooms or harvesting fresh vegetables. But tidying up afterward can be a hassle. Every gardener knows how messy it can be to bring dirty tools, muddy shoes, and soil-covered gloves into the house. To solve this problem, Erin Berkyto of the Knotty Garden came up with a simple and genius DIY outdoor washing station at her garden spigot. This outdoor setup makes it easy to rinse off her tools, boots, or even herself, before heading indoors. You can follow her lead to create a convenient yard area for washing up with just a few inexpensive supplies.

To keep her garden hose organized, Berkyto used a four-way garden hose splitter (like this Twinkle Star option) to give her multiple water spouts. She also installed four interlocking deck tiles to create a stable, mud-free surface, along with a short, 1-foot hose for rinsing off her feet, tools, or filling a watering can. She found a way to repurpose a common household staple — a shower organizer — which she hung from the spigot to keep essentials like soap and a nail brush within easy reach.

For an eco-friendly touch, you can use self-care items with wooden handles (instead of plastic ones) and all-natural soap — runoff from non-biodegradable products could harm nearby plants. If you prefer, you could create a weed-free gravel area beneath your station instead, but it may be less comfortable under your bare feet. As for the shower organizer, it's a good idea to pick up something that can withstand the elements, like this affordable Yasonic rust-resistant shower caddy.