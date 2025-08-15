Why A Bird Suet Might Not Be The Best Choice For Your Yard
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When it comes to feeding birds, there are many ways to do so, and you don't have to use seeds alone. In fact, suet can be a great way to attract a variety of birds to your yard, but it does come with the downside of also attracting other visitors, such as squirrels. Thankfully, with just a few quick steps, you can deter squirrels from your suet feeders and continue to provide your feathered neighbors the nutrition they need.
Suet is beef fat that has been rendered down and refined to remove any impurities. It's then mixed with food for birds, such as nuts, seeds, fruit, or dried insects. As a result, it offers birds protein and other vital nutrients, all in one easy-to-eat block. However, birds aren't the only ones who enjoy this healthy snack. Squirrels also have a taste for suet, and if your yard houses a large number of them, then you may find that they often help themselves to your feeders, too. As a result, bird suet may not be the best for you. At least, not without a few extra steps.
There are plenty of ways to deter squirrels from your feeders, whether you opt for store-bought suet or choose to make your own DIY suet cakes. However, when picking the best route for you, make sure not to come into contact with or directly handle these critters.
How to deter squirrels from suet feeders
There are two main approaches when it comes to keeping squirrels away from your suet feeders. First, you can tailor your yard to allow nature to take its course, hopefully deterring squirrels and other pests from your suet feeders. Or, you can choose to be more active in handling bird feeder thieves.
If you prefer the first option, you can start by adding ground feeders. One Redditor explained that you can "teach them there is an easier source of food available." They suggest using shell corn for these feeders, since it is cheaper than birdseed. While this isn't guaranteed to keep squirrels away from your suet feeders, by offering other food choices, it may help decrease how often they frequent the feeders. However, this trick for keeping squirrels away from your bird feeders might backfire, as it may attract even more of them or other critters.
For the alternative approach, you can set up your bird feeders in such a way that they actively deter squirrels from eating your suet. If your bird feeder is mounted on a pole, you can purchase or DIY safe baffles that will prevent squirrels, as well as other common pests, from accessing your bird feeder overall. You can also opt to purchase suet blended with hot pepper flavoring, such as the Wild Delight Sizzle n Heat spicy suet. While birds won't be affected by the spice, it can help deter mammals like squirrels. However, stumbling across this peppery snack can be uncomfortable for the squirrels, and some homeowners prefer to take gentler routes when deterring bird feed thieves.