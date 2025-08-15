Why A Bird Suet Might Not Be The Best Choice For Your Yard

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to feeding birds, there are many ways to do so, and you don't have to use seeds alone. In fact, suet can be a great way to attract a variety of birds to your yard, but it does come with the downside of also attracting other visitors, such as squirrels. Thankfully, with just a few quick steps, you can deter squirrels from your suet feeders and continue to provide your feathered neighbors the nutrition they need.

Suet is beef fat that has been rendered down and refined to remove any impurities. It's then mixed with food for birds, such as nuts, seeds, fruit, or dried insects. As a result, it offers birds protein and other vital nutrients, all in one easy-to-eat block. However, birds aren't the only ones who enjoy this healthy snack. Squirrels also have a taste for suet, and if your yard houses a large number of them, then you may find that they often help themselves to your feeders, too. As a result, bird suet may not be the best for you. At least, not without a few extra steps.

There are plenty of ways to deter squirrels from your feeders, whether you opt for store-bought suet or choose to make your own DIY suet cakes. However, when picking the best route for you, make sure not to come into contact with or directly handle these critters.