A Dangerous Mistake To Avoid When Packing For Your Next Camping Trip
Packing everything you need for any camping excursion is crucial, whether it's essential gear for a winter camping trip or must-haves for overnighting outdoors in the summer. And perhaps most importantly, remembering the emergency supplies that can save your life. But no matter how much gear you have, none of it will do you any good if it isn't functioning properly. That's why not testing your gear is one of the biggest camping mistakes you can make.
Don't just check your used gear to make sure it's in good shape; brand-new equipment should be checked too. While we would like to think that everything we buy brand new will work perfectly, sometimes defective products make their way onto store shelves. Additionally, if a piece of gear is brand new to you, testing it before packing can also help you become familiar with how it functions.
To make both the testing and packing more efficient, the first step should be to make a camping checklist. This list will not only help you keep track of which items you've tested, it can also keep you from forgetting essential camping gear. Once you have your list, gather up the items in one area. Then, begin going down the list, testing each one in order. Be sure you do more than just look at the outside of the gear. Stoves, for instance, should be turned on, and the same applies to flashlights, lanterns, GPS units, and other essential gear.
Make sure every camping item works (& is safe) so you're not left without medical supplies or a tent
Unfortunately, many campers don't realize a piece of gear isn't up to the task until the moment they need it most. The best way to avoid such an unpleasant surprise is to test your gear before you pack it prior to each and every trip. This goes not just for hard gear, but also for consumable supplies. For example, even if you have an extensive first aid kit like the Swiss Safe 348-piece First Aid Kit, those items get used and/or expire. Not having the supplies you think you have in your first aid kit or emergency supply pack can have dire consequences should an emergency arise. As soon as you get home, replace any used items. Before every outing, double-check your kit to ensure it's fully stocked, and all items are within their expiration dates.
Along with your first aid kit, your larger gear items — like tents and sleeping bags — also need a thorough inspection before every trip. Check the cloth and zippers on your sleeping bags. Tents should be put up, just as they would be if you were setting up camp. Check the seams, the poles, zippers, and other elements to make sure all pieces are accounted for, everything is in good shape and working properly. This can be done indoors if you have space in a spare room or garage. If you have time to allow it to thoroughly dry before packing, you can also set it up outside and spray it with a water hose to check for leaks as well. Catching these issues at home gives you time to repair or replace items so you're not stuck in the woods with a busted zipper or a leaky tent.