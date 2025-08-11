A Dangerous Mistake To Avoid When Packing For Your Next Camping Trip

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Packing everything you need for any camping excursion is crucial, whether it's essential gear for a winter camping trip or must-haves for overnighting outdoors in the summer. And perhaps most importantly, remembering the emergency supplies that can save your life. But no matter how much gear you have, none of it will do you any good if it isn't functioning properly. That's why not testing your gear is one of the biggest camping mistakes you can make.

Don't just check your used gear to make sure it's in good shape; brand-new equipment should be checked too. While we would like to think that everything we buy brand new will work perfectly, sometimes defective products make their way onto store shelves. Additionally, if a piece of gear is brand new to you, testing it before packing can also help you become familiar with how it functions.

To make both the testing and packing more efficient, the first step should be to make a camping checklist. This list will not only help you keep track of which items you've tested, it can also keep you from forgetting essential camping gear. Once you have your list, gather up the items in one area. Then, begin going down the list, testing each one in order. Be sure you do more than just look at the outside of the gear. Stoves, for instance, should be turned on, and the same applies to flashlights, lanterns, GPS units, and other essential gear.