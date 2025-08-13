How To Identify And Get Rid Of Fungus Gnats In Your Yard

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Your yard is your sanctuary, where you go to enjoy peaceful time outdoors. However, whether you're taking advantage of the health benefits of gardening or simply soaking up sunshine, few things can put a damper on your backyard experience like fungus gnats. As larvae, fungus gnats can infest your soil, whether in your backyard or different pots and planters throughout your garden. Because of this, you may also occasionally find them in your house if you practice your green thumb indoors. But how can you differentiate them from their buzzing cousins?

Well, once they reach adulthood, fungus gnats develop a distinct appearance, as well as less than favorable behaviors like flying around lights and spending time on your plants. They're typically around 1/8 of an inch long, with lengthy antennae that set them apart from many other types of flying insects. Fungus gnats of the Bradysia species also have a Y-shaped vein in their wing, which really helps when it comes to identifying them. They also aren't the strongest fliers, only going airborne in tiny spurts.

Although matured fungus gnats won't bite you or harm your plants, their presence can be frustrating. This is especially true given that their offspring can be destructive since they love to eat roots. As a result, once you've identified that fungus gnats are the bugs flittering around your yard, you can begin the process of getting rid of them, and that's largely all about prevention.