How To Identify And Get Rid Of Grass Spiders In Your Yard

Not sure if you have grass spiders in your lawn? You'll know if you do because you'll spot their homes quite easily, especially on dewy mornings. They build dense web nests in the grass, featuring distinctive funnels in the center. They're easily visible — the bigger the nest, the quicker you'll spot it. If your yard has a lot of these nests, you may have a spider problem. While they help get rid of some other pests in your yard, they also enjoy dining on harvestmen (beneficial for getting rid of small bugs like mites) and pollinators like moths and small butterflies. They're not aggressive towards humans (and won't stare you down the way wolf spiders sometimes do), but they are venomous to their prey. They may bite if they feel cornered. If they do, they're not one of the spider bites that require immediate medical care: You are more likely to get a rash and have some mild discomfort. Pets that snack on grass spiders will also be fine.

Even if grass spiders are tolerable, you may not want them taking over your lawn. Keeping your yard manicured is the first step in controlling grass spiders as they thrive in tall grasses and dense thatch. Mowing your grass to the right length eliminates fresh nests and makes it difficult for them to build new ones. Trim bushes and other plants, and Keep leaf clutter cleaned up. If they're still appearing, you can try natural oils known to deter spiders and other bugs, such as citronella and peppermint, which are safer for pets and children who may play in the yard. Your last resort should be traditional pesticides or calling in an exterminator.