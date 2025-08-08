How To DIY A Conversation-Worthy Succulent Ball For Your Garden

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Gardening is good for your health, and may reduce stress or improve your mood. However, if you struggle with the maintenance that some plants can need, gardening may feel like more of a chore than a healthy way to spend time outdoors. Consider a succulent: An easy, fuss-free plant for beginners as long as you understand their needs. Take it a step further with a DIY succulent ball, which is a great way to show off your new green thumb and spark conversations.

For this project, the number of terracotta pots you need depends on the size of the succulent ball you're aiming for. The content creator below uses a base of 10 terracotta pots before reducing the number each layer, requiring quite a few pots to achieve this stylish look. You'll also need an exterior-use adhesive to glue your pots together. Opting for an adhesive designed for outdoor use can be the difference between a stunning statement piece that holds up to poor weather or a DIY succulent ball that slowly breaks down over time spent with the elements.

Creating the succulent ball itself is only part of the fun for this style-savvy DIY, however. Take time to pick and choose the perfect succulents for your garden, and tailor this project to your personal style. From there, you'll need to choose the right soil to give your plants a healthy foundation. There are many succulent soil options available, including Miracle-Gro succulent potting mix.